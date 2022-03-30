MOHI's successful first single, E Kii, spoke to the growing gap between the privileged upper class and the lower class within Aotearoa New Zealand.

Following his debut single E Kii, which last year ranked in 11,000 Spotify streams, Mohi Allen, aka MOHI, has just released a new single called Te Aroha Mauroa.

The English version, Lovers Lane, is scheduled for release on April 15.

Both songs, plus another five, will feature on his pop-soul-funk debut EP Moments, set to launch this year.

MOHI's awareness of his journey to this point is clear, with much credit given to family, culture, teachers and church.

His successful first single, E Kii, spoke to the growing gap between the privileged upper class and the lower class within Aotearoa New Zealand, demonstrating an awareness that spreads well past himself.

The 25-year-old Māori soul and pop artist was born and raised in Henderson, West Auckland, but descends from Taiamai.

On his father's side, he is from Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa and Ngāti Hine.

On his mother's side, he is from Te Rarawa and also has whakapapa to Tauranga Moana and Ngāti Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa.

"Having those hononga (relationships) to the Far North, knowing who I am and where I come from, has a huge influence on me as a musician," MOHI said.

"The reo I use, the waiata I create, they are all connected to my roots."

MOHI went to a kura Māori and learnt te reo through the kura (school), and university, as well as watching te reo shows on Māori TV.

"I owe a lot to my kaiako (teachers) both at kura and at university who taught me how to speak te reo over the years."

He now expresses a strong commitment to normalising te reo Māori through his craft.

"I believe that in order for our language to thrive within its own land, we need to be utilising it in all spaces," he said.

"Creating waiata Māori is just one part of how we as a people can normalise te reo Māori here in Aotearoa.

"It's also a beautiful language to compose tunes in!"



MOHI said he started getting into singing and songwriting back in kura, with waiata kapa haka as his first compositions.

His exposure to gospel music at church also played a pivotal role in shaping the music he writes today.

He then went on to compose te reo Māori and English songs with schoolmates in a band.

MOHI attributes his composition skills to his older brother Rahu, a musician and producer, who taught him a lot about how to compose songs and how to write a good hook.

"He had me listening to a whole lot of different types of music as a youngster, which has helped shape my sound today."

His musical style comprises soul, pop and funk, with a reo twist, and key influences include Bill Withers, Lucky Daye, Rob Ruha, Anderson Paak, Teeks and Emily King.

"They are all super-talented artists with their own swag, sound and style, and all create catchy, uplifting tunes that can speak to such a wide range of listeners," he said.

MOHI has performed alongside House of Shem, Troy Kingi and Āio, on stages including Spark Arena, Aotea Square Centre and the Annual Waitangi Day Celebrations Main Stage.



Today, he has high hopes for his new single and the road ahead.

Te Aroha Mauroa is about a forever kind of love and the journey one takes in its pursuit.

"I hope that when people listen to it, it takes them back to a memory - of childhood sweethearts, or even a more recent love.

"To the moment when they felt that urge to take the plunge and go for love.

"I wanted this waiata to be positive and uplifting, to bring joy to whoever is listening to it."

He dreams of touring the country and continuing to produce positive, uplifting waiata for our people.