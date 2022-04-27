Two hurt in head-on smash south of Kaitaia

The crash occurred on State Highway 1, near Pamapuria, about 12.30pm. Photo / NZME

The crash occurred on State Highway 1, near Pamapuria, about 12.30pm. Photo / NZME





Two people have been injured in a head-on crash south of Kaitaia with one driver needing to be cut from the wreckage by volunteer firefighters.

The accident occurred on State Highway 1, near Pamapuria, about 12.30pm.

Senior Sergeant Cliff Metcalfe, of Northland police district communications centre, said a ute and a peoplemover with one person in each vehicle were involved.

Kaitaia Fire Brigade, St John Ambulance and police were at the scene. A rescue helicopter had been dispatched from Whangārei.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area, he said.

It is understood one man and one woman are injured, with one in a serious condition and one moderate.

One had to be cut from the wreckage by firefighters using the jaws of life.

Both were taken initially to Kaitaia Hospital. The highway was blocked by the crash but traffic was able to pass, one direction at a time, after the patients were removed around 1pm.

An investigator from the police Serious Crash Unit is heading to the scene.