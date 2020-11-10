The baker and the coffin-maker

Coffin-maker Russell Carter makes good use of his offcuts. Photo / supplied

Towai launched a new weekend market on Sunday in a bid to put its local artisans on the retail and tourist map.

Stallholders included coffin-maker Russell Carter, who sells wooden bowls made from off-cuts, and resident baker Carol Summer, who specialises in sweet treats and options for those with food allergies and intolerances.

The initiative is part of a post-Covid drive to revitalise the local economy, build social connections and attract more visitors to the area, organiser Kerry Gelmi saying the aim was to get the whole community involved.

"We felt confident this was a way to re-energise Towai and create a sense of connection and community. It will be a unique, quirky market, much like Towai itself. There will also be free workshops – it is a maker's market after all," she said.

The success of other local markets, such as the Bay of Islands farmers' market and Kaitaia's Saturday market, had helped inspire the project.

Gelmi said they demonstrated how community-run events could play a vital role in promoting a district's economic recovery and boost social wellbeing.

Gravity was supporting the project by providing the market venue with free internet.

The project is part of a community plan initially developed by the Towai and Maromaku communities in 2019, with support from the Far North District Council's community development team.

Establishing the market became a priority in response to hardships experienced following last summer's drought, and then the pandemic lockdown.

Mayor John Carter said the council was focused on promoting the economic recovery of the district.

"We have won unprecedented levels of government funding for infrastructure and recovery projects that are already having a positive impact on our communities," he said.

"Just as important is providing support for grassroots community efforts like the Makers' Market at Towai. These projects often provide benefits far in excess of initial capital investment, and I wish the Towai and Maromaku communities well."

The market is every second Sunday of the month, from 2pm to 6pm, at the Towai Hall. Food and drinks will be available.

Anyone who would like to have a stall is welcome to contact Kerry Gelmi on (022) 467-1881.