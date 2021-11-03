Te Hiku Jennilyn Pane nurse receives prize from local businesses

Winner of the We love local, Essential worker appreciation prize, Jennilyn Payne. Photo / Supplied

Watching nurses care for her grandmother Jennilyn Pane knew that nursing was her calling.

Payne worked for years to obtain her qualifications and was grateful to be acknowledged as winner of the We love local, Essential worker appreciation prize.

"It's my devotion, being a nurse. When I saw nurses caring for my grandmother, I knew I wanted to do this too. It's my passion," she said.

Payne, who is originally from the Philippines, moved to Kaitaia 11 years ago to work in aged care and soon afterwards met her husband, who is from the area.

When Northland went into level 3 on October 8 this year, entrepreneur Nicola Walters realised just how many essential workers there are in the region.

In conversation with her friend and neighbour, who runs a custom metal art business from home and relies heavily on selling at markets, she became inspired to "rally a few amazing people and give back to those on the frontlines", said Walters of Fresh Flowers and Purely Northland.

Payne is a fulltime nurse at Te Hiku GP Clinic and a mother to three young children.

"I'm really lucky and happy being a migrant here in Kaitaia. It's a great place to raise a family," said Payne.

When she heard she would receive $650 in gifts from a handful of local businesses, thanks to the nomination from her good friend who works as a teacher Payne was "really happy".

"I told my workmates about it and they said 'you deserve it Jenni, you're working so hard'. I have not had any time for myself; it's always about the children," laughed Payne.

From locally crafted Custom Metal Art, to natural and handcrafted skincare by nudipoint, and one of Purely Northland's finest artisan gift boxes, Payne's gift is very much in line with the support she regularly feels from the community in Kaitaia.

Reflecting on how she'd use a voucher from Doubtless Beauty, Payne said, "I haven't had a massage since I started working; this is a treat!"

"It was an honour and pleasure to be a part of this competition to acknowledge and appreciate all of the hard working essential workers in our Northland community. Where would we be without them," said Blair Coates, founder and director of nudipoint.