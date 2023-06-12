There's now a $500 reward for information leading to the return of the brass bell stolen from St Mark’s Anglican Church. Photo / Supplied.

The latest blow to the community surrounding a recently deconsecrated and sold church - the theft of its bell rich in history - has brought much sadness and anger to Broadwood.

Preparations were being made to remove the brass bell in order to have it permanently displayed at the A&P Hall when it was discovered missing about four weeks ago.

However, at the weekend, an anonymous friend of the community at St Mark’s Anglican Church has offered a $500 reward for any information leading to its return.

St Mark’s treasurer secretary June Hick said the theft had been discovered by Neil Matheson, chairman of the A&P Society, as he worked to plan its removal and move to the hall.

“I think his heart sank,” Hick said.

“We were all very shocked. The whole community’s up in arms that someone could take a church bell.”

In February, nearly 100 people gathered at the church to revisit its near-century of history and attend a deconsecration service prior to its listing for sale.

Hick said a family from Mangamuka had bought the church, and the sale was to be settled on June 12.

The sale had already closed for tenders at the time of the theft.

St Mark’s Anglican Church in Broadwood, has been deconsecrated ready for sale, but somebody has stolen the church’s historic brass bell causing consternation in the community. Photo /Tania Whyte

The church’s war memorial board had already been moved to the A&P Hall, where there were plans to add the bell - until it was stolen.

There were surprisingly no vehicle or ladder marks left at the church, leaving the theft as “a bit of a mystery” upon its reporting to Kohukohu Police.

Hick said the loss was met with “much sadness and anger”.

She said the bell was originally a ship’s bell, bought in 1933 at the cost of £15 plus 7 shillings for the freight, which was raised by the Ladies Guild.

“The bell had stood at the church and been rung at every service since 1933.”

“No one has any claim on this bell. Its rightful owner is the North Hokianga Co-Operating Parish of which St.Mark’s was a part.”

The bronze bell measures 560mm tall, with a width of 565mm across the bottom.

A $500 reward has been offered for information leading to its return.

Hicks encouraged anyone with knowledge of who may have taken the bell or its whereabouts to contact police by calling 105.























