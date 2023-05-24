Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

‘Sting’ in the tail sees PGF projects needing ratepayer cash

David Fisher
By
6 mins to read
The shade sails at the Allen Bell Park playground need maintenance and winter storage, which wasn't accounted for in the PGF funding they were bought with. Photo / David Fisher

The shade sails at the Allen Bell Park playground need maintenance and winter storage, which wasn't accounted for in the PGF funding they were bought with. Photo / David Fisher

The $800 million firehose of cash sprayed across Northland from the Provincial Growth Fund has revealed a “sting” in the tail that is going to hit ratepayers.

And that “sting” - as Far North Mayor

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northland Age