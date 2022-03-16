Pamapuria School principal Cheryl Bamber is appealing for any information about a car that vandalised the school's sports field last Friday night. Photo / Supplied

Pamapuria School principal Cheryl Bamber is appealing for any information about a car that vandalised the school's sports field last Friday night. Photo / Supplied

A Far North principal is calling for witnesses to assist with an investigation into the driver of a vehicle who wreaked havoc on her school grounds last week.

Pamapuria School, located 9km south of Kaitaia on SH1, was the victim of a late-night break and enter on Friday, whereby a vehicle was filmed doing burnouts on the school's sports field.

Security footage released on Tuesday shows a black ute/truck making its way slowly into the school just before midnight on March 11.

The vehicle can be seen creeping through an adjacent carpark before reaching the field where it starts to gain speed and perform burnouts on the grass.

This goes on for several minutes before the car is filmed leaving the scene, with what looks to be at least one passenger inside.

The car left behind empty alcohol cans, bottles and boxes, as well as deep gouges in the grass as a result of the burnouts.

Pamapuria principal Cheryl Bamber has lived in the area all her life and said she had never witnessed such behaviour in all her time at the school.

"I grew up in Pamapuria, went to school here and then went on to teach here for 20 years before becoming principal about 4-5 years ago," Bamber said.

"I'm so gutted this has happened and feel so upset for our kids," she said.

"There's only once been a break and enter about 3-4 years ago where some cash was stolen, but apart from that, nothing."

The aftermath of the burnouts on the Pamapuria School sports field. Photo / Supplied

Bamber said according to the CCTV footage, the offender visited the school two times on the same night, with the first time just before 8.30pm.

She said the ute/truck could be seen driving in front of the school where it did some wheelies and spin-outs on the road, as well as near the school's bus bay.

After that, the car took off in a southerly direction, before returning just before midnight where it pulled into a driveway just past the school.

From there the ute entered the school grounds via a carpark near the school hall before driving over a mound of dirt to get onto the field.

According to Bamber, the driver also had the audacity to drive with full lights beaming, right beside a teacher's house located next to the school.

Unfortunately, because of the time of the event, the teacher said they neither heard nor saw anything regarding the incident.

Bamber said the field, which was normally utilised by students before, during and after school, was now off bounds until it could be restored to its former condition.

"What this person/people have done is hugely disrespectful to our tamariki and our community," Bamber said.

"The ground is so destroyed I've had to close it as it's a health and safety risk in its current state.

"Many kids have told me they're really sad and disappointed by what's happened and it's discouraging when we teach them to model good behaviour and then adults go and do the opposite.

"I think the people who have done this, if they have any mana, need to come forward and do the right thing and make contact with the school to make it right."

Bamber has described the ute/truck to be black or dark in colour, possibly an SR5 Toyota Hilux, with what appears to be chrome door handles and mirrors.

She said it was also quite distinctive with its red lights in the front grill over the licence plate and large white lettering on the Maxxis Bravo tyres.

"I'm hugely grateful to the community who have commented and shared our post on Facebook so far," Bamber said.

"If anyone has any more information please contact the school or police."

Kaitaia Police confirmed they had received a report regarding an incident on SH1, Kaitaia, on Friday, March 11 at around 11.30pm.

Kaitaia area response manager Senior Sergeant Daniel Williams said police would be making inquiries into the matter but had no further comment on this specific incident at this time.

"Generally, police are aware of illegal driving behaviour in Northland and unfortunately offences at schools are not uncommon," Williams said.

"Depending on the offence you are looking at, the punishment for sustained loss of traction is a maximum of three months imprisonment, a maximum fine of $4500, and six months disqualification from driving."

Anyone with information that can assist police in their inquiries is encouraged to contact them via 105, quoting file number 220315/8106.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.