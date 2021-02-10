One last hurdle for squash

The fire-damaged Kerikeri Pavilion was finally demolished in March last year. Photo / Peter de Graaf

It's been four and a half "long" years since squash in Northland suffered what Kerikeri Squash Club president David Collins described as its greatest loss, the damaging of the Kerikeri Pavilion beyond repair by an arsonist.

Now the club is finally close to building something new, but there's a funding shortfall.

The time without a club had mean a lot of travelling for players, young and old, Collins said, with the nearest official clubs in Kamo and Kaitaia, both an hour's drive or more away and a real barrier to enthusiasts.

The Kerikeri Squash Club and committee members had been busy fundraising and taking part in numerous meetings with funding organisations and planners. It now had enough money for the construction of a two-court facility, but Kerikeri's steadily growing population and geographic location meant that would soon need updating. A four-court facility was regarded as a more realistic option, to meet demand and help grow the game.

The new, agreed location for the club was at the Kerikeri Sports Hub, next to the netball courts and rugby club, and the codes were already co-operating regarding the sharing of facilities, car parking and memberships.

The big issue, Collins said, was "the last part of the funding puzzle." Approximately $1.2 million would be needed, and finding the last $300,000 was proving difficult in a growing community that was already "stretched a little."

"We're a growing area, and feel we've exhausted the avenues we can for funding," he said.

"We've had some great help from (the Far North District) Council. They've agreed to allocate $700,000 of the insurance funds to the project, but it's the last amount to get things signed off. We want to have all funding sorted before any construction takes place. We need help with the shortfall.

"The nearest active club is Kamo, which is an hour away. There are a couple of courts in Kaikohe, at the golf club, but they need extensive work. Aside from the more mature players it's the kids in the region who are missing out on a sporting opportunity."

Backed by Squash New Zealand and Squash Northland, the four-court plan had been submitted for both building and resource consent, and was in the later stages of that process.

Squash Northland president Karen Dykzeul was hopeful that the facility could be built and the area would once again become strong and provide for all squash enthusiasts.

"Kerikeri was the second-largest club in Northland after Whangārei," she said.

"It is so important to have courts in the area. It's not only a vital link between Whangārei and Kaitaia, but also a growing area in population as well. Lots of other sports people use squash for cross training and fitness in the off season. Squash Northland is right behind the project, and although we aren't a rich sport in terms of finance, we are keen to do what we can to help get this project across the line."

Squash New Zealand chief executive Martin Dowson echoed those sentiments.

"Northland is a large region that has plenty of history and many top players," he said.

"We're keen to assist where we can, and provide backing with any funding applications. It would be great to have a facility of this type in Kerikeri. I know it would be beneficial for the community and create a legacy for the sport for the future."

Collins said the club was now looking for those who wanted to get behind having a facility that the area could be proud of. Meanwhile, as of yesterday a Givealittle page (https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/kerikeri-squash-club-rebuild) had raised $6200 towards a target of $360,000.