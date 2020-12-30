The Bank of New Zealand will close its branch in Broadway in June, despite assurances that it wouldn't close any more regional branches until 2022. Photo / Peter de Graaf

HEADLINE: Once upon a time in Kaikohe

In the Hokianga. Cradle of New Zealand. First port of call and settlement for Māori. One of the first for Pākehā.

Kaikohe. Ngāpuhi capital of New Zealand. Service town for the mid-north. Home to the district council. Even used to have two dairy factories and a railway station.

Just a little sad at times thanks to our ever-caring drug peddling-gangsters, but nevertheless, as a whole, a vibrant small town New Zealand community.

We even used to have a BNZ, a Westpac, a Post Office Savings Bank, an ASB and a National Bank that used to be open all hours. Now ANZ has swallowed up the POSB and National Bank and opens occasionally. BNZ opens part-time until June, when it departs for good. Westpac opens less than part-time. No doubt Kiwibank and ASB intend to do likewise.

Seems the little Brylcreem-haired-with-the-smellies-layered-under-the-armpits ponces with their false smiles have forgotten not every one lives in a city. We cannot even change over to one bank. They are all gapping it.

I was going to say come on you ungrateful little sods, these little service towns are where your foundations came from. Then I remembered, the owners are from somewhere else on Planet Earth. Perhaps it is time we got rid of them all and started again, and kept our money on our Covid- free shores.

Kaikohe Hard

Push off

I remember when the honourable Trevor Mallard used to claim prowess as a rugby player, representing Parliamentarians. Then I see your most illuminating photograph (Christmas Eve) of the man having to be coaxed by our kind Prime Minister (with a push, her standard manner of persuasion) to slip down the world's most expensive children's playground slide, in Parliament grounds.

The man is terrified! What a rugby player he must have been.

And, on another only slightly different issue, earlier in December you published my letter in which I asked the Northland Regional Council chairwoman, Penny Smart, to tell us what are the Māori values she has vowed to better reflect. It seems that Smart doesn't read the Northland Age, or is she too superior to answer questions, or is it that she can't think of what those values might be?

Alan Jones

Invercargill

When it suits

Regional councillors say they consult with the community, and there was a time when councillors insisted on consultation about even small changes in annual plans and long-term plans etc.

Many of those same councillors now turn a blind eye and deaf ear to consultation when it suits them to do so, like when they want to change the voting system and introduce Māori-only wards.

Clearly they think they don't need to consult about the way they are elected. When councillors change the voting system there is a safeguard to protect the public against politicians acting in their own self-interest.

That is the petition right that exists in the Local Electoral Act, and why there is a petition circulating to put the Māori wards issue to a binding referendum.

Raewyn Messham

RD3 Whangārei

Drink up

Your edition of December 17 includes a report of an hysterical politically correct outburst from the increasingly dubious Dental Association.

The outburst is directed at the promoters of Coca-Cola, which has sugar content, for their recent marketing of Coke cans/bottles with names such as Mate, Buddy and Joe on them, seeking to encourage the sharing of Coke with mates etc. The extraordinarily narrow and humourless minds of the Dental Association's anti-sugar woofters have taken offence, claiming that Coke is encouraging new mothers to share Coca-Cola with their infants.

What absolute tosh! When are the Dental Association and their like gonna join the real world, and realise that their outlandish virtue-signalling claims only undermine whatever credibility they might once have had?

Coca-Cola has been around for an eternity. It has never been found to be harmful to the health of any normal person, despite all sorts of outrageous claims. I have one son who almost lived on Coke during his adolescence. He is now a perfectly healthy husband and father, with no dental problems.

We would be better off without these virtue-signallers jumping on anti-sugar bandwagons.

Leo Leitch

Benneydale

Prove it

Wally Hicks once again charges Dr Muriel Newman (NZCPR) of using the term "daughter slaughter" (Doesn't make sense? Letters December 22).

In 2018 Hicks asserted both Newman and Hobson's Pledge used the term "daughter slaughter". I challenged him then to provide proof of this. To date he has been unable to do so. This clearly shows that readers should take what this loose cannon writes with a grain of salt.

Hicks is free to believe the oral whispers of his neo "qualified persons of Māori descent" in regard to pre-European Māori female infanticide. I suspect not many informed New Zealanders who have read recorded history would.

However, Claudia Orange, a darling of the pro-Māori, anti-colonist brigade, records tohunga Matiu Tahu as saying, "You forget what we were and what we have thrown away- our cannibalism, our murders, our infanticide, our tapu, which were gods to us. What prevents our return to these things but religion?" (When two cultures meet, the New Zealand experience, page 72).

In the 20s, at Whangaroa, as indeed all over the country, infanticide prevailed (https://paperspast.natlib.govt.nz/newspapers/NZTR19150717.2.52).

As Elvis Presley said, "Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a while but it ain't goin' away."

Geoff Parker

Kamo

Admit it

I have been reading recently about child poverty, child abuse, children and young people barely into their teens turning up in Rotorua's ever-burgeoning homeless population.

There has been much said about the causes for this, many excuses made, but the truth is, if you are not prepared to admit what is causing the problem, you will never fix the problem.

This is not caused by poverty. In New Zealand we have a welfare system that while not making you a millionaire, will look after you and your children. If it is used responsibly.

I'm from Rotorua, where benefit day is like the Wild West, people in pokie bars, a lot of them still in their pyjamas, fast food outlets are maxing out and the drug dealers and bottle stores are all enjoying extra trade. At the end of the day the beneficiaries return home and the welfare cheque is gone. Of course, this is not all beneficiaries, but it is a lot of them.

The cause of 99 per cent of this child abuse/poverty is horrifically bad parenting, parents who breed with no idea of the consequences, breed to be paid by the state or just breed because they don't care.

We have a government, numerous government agencies, plus advocacy groups, who all make excuses, all lay the blame, will not look at the truth. And the truth is, this is the parents' fault. If people breed and don't care, then, "we" have the problem, because parents who don't care will breed children who are not looked after and will grow up uncaring, just like their parents. The knock-on effect of this - more welfare dependency, crime, mental health issues, anti-social behaviour, high suicide rates, and an ever-growing group who will never fit into normal social society.

Until the government and the agencies who are put in charge of fixing child poverty/homelessness admit what the problem is, we will never have a solution.

Oranga Tamariki is a great example of excuses: blame the people who uplift the child for the child's problems. The people from children's services didn't beat, abuse, refuse to feed or give the most basic human rights to those children, the parents did.

In New Zealand, when dealing with certain problems, it's always someone else's fault, there is an excuse for it.

Time to face facts. If you breed and you don't care, you will have children who will be the same. If they survive.

This is not my fault, it's not the fault of the state, it's the fault of parents, who in some cases are no better than animals.

Fact: do something about the bad parenting, the parents who breed and don't care, and you will finally be facing the real problem. Once you actually face the problem you will finally be able to come up with a solution to that problem.

Rex Anderson

Lower Hutt

Until proven wrong

I've just read Bruce Bell's letter (Blinded by science, December 24) where he says he's the great-nephew of Ernest Rutherford, and not a science denier. Might I suggest that he hasn't learned any science.

He quoted the law of Conservation of Matter, which only holds in classical physics. Einstein put paid to that with E=mc2, and it has been superseded by the Laws of Thermodynamics.

I'm not a physicist, but I'm pretty sure they don't say the the big bang exploded from nothing. And Darwin's finches haven't had time to evolve further, bearing in mind that birds evolved from dinosaurs, and that the cats, rats and elephants evolved from the small mammalian creature that flourished after most of the dinosaurs died out. What is more likely to happen is over time the finches would evolve to still be birds but have morphology that made them similar to cats, rats and elephants if these left the environment.

Evolution needs mutations and changes in environmental conditions that select for them.

If you're going to argue against science you need a better understanding of how it works. It doesn't have all the answers, but proposes hypotheses that can proved to be wrong. The hypothesis holds until it is proven wrong, unlike beliefs that people want to be proven right.

Laurie Copland

Broadwood

Star dust

My mere mention of evolution as another example for the denial and mistrust in science obviously struck a nerve for Bruce Bell to make a defensive response ( Blinded by science, letters December 24 ). The important issue of my letter was focused on the sources for climate change denial.

I agree with Bell's comments: "Science experiments have to be able to be repeated before they can be accepted as science, and by also requiring observations." Climate science does exactly that, and more, through the gathering and evaluating of evidence from all around the world. So do the sciences dealing with evolution and how the universe evolved from the Big Bang.

For Bell to base his argument with Genesis taken literally as a foundation for science is troubling. The age of the Earth and universe are at odds to what we now know and accept. So do the fossil records of the distant past, and how mutations require many millions of years for new species to evolve.

Creation science, set up as an alternative to explain, is an example of pseudo-science. They have to deny or discard a lot of evidence that does not conform to their beliefs.

Rather than writing a lengthy story explaining how the universe evolved, by looking up sites such as Wikipedia one can find a detailed explanation. Just to briefly explain how it was first observed and recognised that the elements that we are made of (carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus and sulphur, CHNOPS), the building blocks for life were made in stars, intrigued me to know that we are all made of star dust. I was first made aware of this in the late 1970s.

This is observed when a giant star with a mass much greater than our sun ends its life with a gigantic explosion, known as a supernova, dispersing its contents into interstellar space. Even the heavier elements on the periodic table are made as a result of the mind-boggling tremendous heat involved. Mixing with the interstellar cold clouds rich in hydrogen leads to the formation of more stars and planets. These stellar nurseries are observed and studied, particularly in large telescopes.

In the beginning the first stars that formed after the Big Bang were made only of hydrogen and helium, as these were the only elements that formed once the universe had cooled sufficiently.

Hoping this can correct Bruce Bell making ill-informed comments such as scientists are still baffled as to where the matter came from.

The letter (Vested interest, in the same paper, from Leo Leitch is not worthy of responding to.

Ray Paterson

Kaimaumau

Permission to teach

Most, but not all, of the states in Australia are setting minimal standards for teachers to enter the profession. The testing of student teachers to see if they meet minimum literacy and numeracy standards is a good idea, but some teachers will hope that it is not made retrospective, or there may be a few more vacancies.

The setting of a minimum standard would seem obvious, but it's only a new approach, as previously entry to a teaching course was based on the score a student received for their senior year, and this did not require specific subject areas in most cases. At one time the score required was below the median result, although this was partially due to the low public opinion of teachers.

Of course, the reality in the workplace is different, as some highly qualified people are poor teachers. The other concern is that teachers are often asked to work out of their areas of expertise. As a mathematics/science teacher, I have also taught geography, photography, woodwork, philosophy and coached sporting teams. Fortunately, all the girls who did the woodwork class still have all their fingers.

It is reasonable to expect that your children's teachers are qualified, and more parents should demand it, but at the same time they should support the teachers and demand that they are well paid.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne

Still digging

Leo Leitch (Challenge ignored, letters December 15) compares the November 2020 UK Investigation Report of the Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse to a "witch hunt". A bizarre statement.

The inquiry was set up by the UK government and was carried out by Professor Alexis Jay OBE, appointed by the Home Secretary in 2016 to lead the inquiry, Professor Sir Malcolm Evans KCMG, Professor of Public International Law at Bristol University and chair of the UN Subcommittee for the Prevention of Torture, Drusilla Sharpling CBE, Chief Crown Prosecutor in the London Area in 2002, and Ivor Frank, a barrister with four decades of experience in child protection, human rights and family law.

To describe the inquiry by such eminent people as a witch hunt can only mean that he can't cope with its findings, so damning are they to Catholic claims to moral high ground.

He goes on to say that in a previous letter (November 17) he challenged me "to submit one Catholic Church teaching which is irrational," and went on to state that "readers will note that Mr Hanson has not risen to that challenge."

I did not rise to that challenge for the simple reason that he never issued it, as he will realise if he re-reads his letter. But it's not too late; here's my response on Catholic irrationality.

The Catholic Church's teaching on homosexuality (Catechism 2358) is that the number of men and women who have deep-seated homosexual tendencies is not negligible. This inclination, which is objectively disordered, constitutes for most of them a trial. They must be accepted with respect, compassion, and sensitivity. Every sign of unjust discrimination in their regard should be avoided. These persons are called to fulfil God's will in their lives, and, if they are Christians, to unite to the sacrifice of the Lord's Cross the difficulties they may encounter from their condition.

Yes indeed, the number is not negligible; surveys have repeatedly shown that homosexuality is present in most, if not all, societies, and historical records show that it has been around for a very long time, and the fact that it is common in other mammalian species suggests that it has always been a human variant.

More to the point, it is at least partly influenced by genes, so to make moral judgments about it is not very different from saying that homosexuals should choose their parents more carefully. And to describe it as "objectively disordered" is about as irrational as saying that left-handed people are "disordered".

In the past I have advised Leitch to observe the First Rule of Holes: when you're in one, it's best to stop digging.

Martin Hanson

Nelson

The ultimate exploitation

Abortion is the ultimate exploitation of women. Abortion betrays the basic feminist principles of non-violence, non-discrimination and justice for all. Abortion is a reflection that we have not met the needs of women, and that women, at the behest of men, have settled for less. Women deserve better.

The Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, claims to be a progressive, republican feminist. Sadly she is not. As a woman and a mother, why is she not at the forefront of defending women and their precious unborn? How can she claim to be a feminist when she was the architect of the notorious anti-feminist Abortion Legislation Act 2020, which undermines the dignity and status of women, and denies the humanity and right to life of their precious unborn?

More than a century ago, the same women who fought for women's rights and for the rights of slaves to be free also fought to protect women and children from abortion. Right to Life and the pro-life movement today stand with women to protect women and children.

Feminism was born of abolition. All people are equal. Not all choices are equal. We envision a better day, a day when womanhood is celebrated, mothers are supported, fatherhood is honoured and every child is cherished.

The feminist movement has the responsibility of promoting protection of the human rights of women from conception to natural death, the foundation right being the right to life. The feminist movement should be at the forefront in seeking protection of women in the first nine months of life in their mother's womb. It was in the 1970s that the feminist movement was infiltrated by those who promoted abortion. It is important that those who are now promoting a dangerous anti-life and anti-feminist agenda are exposed and challenged.

Family Planning, when founded in the 1950s, was opposed to abortion. It now claims to represent the interests of women, and genuinely believed that women would not be emancipated and truly free until the law was changed to make it no longer a crime to kill an unborn child.

They also believed that the stigma associated with the killing of the innocent and defenceless should be silenced by making the killing of the unborn a "reproductive health service".

Family Planning is aware that many women having an abortion are subject to coercion and domestic violence. Right to Life advocates unconditional support for women who lovingly place their babies into the arms of adoptive couples. We applaud birth mothers, who say that adoption can be an empowering option for women.

We stand in solidarity with women who have been betrayed by those they count on the most, with women who have under-estimated their own strength, with women who have experienced abortion and are silent no more, with young men and women who mourn their missing siblings. We mourn with those pregnant women who naively went to Family Planning seeking help and were offered "assistance", and were encouraged to terminate the life of their precious child. We mourn with men who weren't given a choice or who contributed to an abortion that they now regret.

All this is unthinkable.

As we work together toward that vision, pro-life feminists hope that our sisters who promote abortion will one day realise that unborn children are not their property either, and that violence against them is equally unacceptable. Let us not need to spend another 150 years establishing that the children we bear are also persons.

Ken Orr

Right to Life