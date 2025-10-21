“We want to have a nice facility and who knows, in the next 20 years there could be a Wimbledon champ who started out their career in little old Kawakawa ... stranger things have happened, there is no reason why we can’t have a champion as well.”
Swann said he believes the courts would be well-used and they hope to attract younger players as well.
“We are in the process of driving membership and once we get enough members back on board ... if we can get 100 members on board, that’ll, you know, give us a real impetus to get out there and find some funding for it and get the courts, you know, relayed.”
Swann said the next hurdle was securing funding to get the work done, as the club was up and running.
“The tennis club will lend itself to the community again and at the end of the day, it’s a community asset that we should look after.”
Committee member Dyland Craig, who is the nephew of Hector and Odell Davies, the club’s original stalwarts, said he was excited about plans to revive the club.
Craig lives near the club and often sees community members using it and said it would be used more once it’s repurposed.
“There is definitely a community appetite for the tennis courts, they still get used, just not to their full potential at the moment.
“Once we redevelop them, then I think they will be really well-used.”