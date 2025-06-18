His mother Arona Tipene said it was a huge honour and sense of pride for the family.

“We have all played netball at some stage. Over the years Mahuta has been coached by some of the best coaches in Northland.”

She said her son was not always able to play but thanks to policy changes at their local sport centre he started playing two years ago.

“When he was in Year 9, he was not allowed to play, so he decided to umpire instead. That is just how much he loved netball. By umpiring it meant he was still part of the game.”

He passed his Zone Umpire Theory exam last month and is now working towards getting his practical under his belt.

“I am so proud of him. I have been involved in a lot of netball and my daughters have played as well, I never thought he would play for New Zealand at such a young age.”

The Kerikeri-based teen’s netball journey is one of quiet dedication and love for the game that runs deep in his family.

Haunui-Tipene is skilled enough to play on both ends of the court, excelling in both attack and defensive positions.

“I initially got into it because my mum and family were brought up into the sport, so I had a feeling I would be good at it and I really did end up being good at it,” he said.

He said he was both nervous and excited about the upcoming trip, which is his first time playing abroad.

“I am looking to see how Australia plays, because I know they have a different style of play to what I am used to here in New Zealand.”

He played for the Ngā Tai o Tokerau men’s netball team at the Men’s national netball tournament in Tauranga last September, which is where he was selected to trial for the NZ U17 team. After a successful trial in March, he played for the Ngā Tai o Tokerau U20 mixed netball team at the Mixed national netball tournament in Christchurch.

Haunui-Tipene said that while netball will always be a passion, only time will tell if it becomes a career. For now, he also has his sights set on pursuing journalism.