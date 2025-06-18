Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

On The Up: Bay of Islands teen to represent NZ in international tournament

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
3 mins to read

Mahuta Huanui-Tipene was selected to represent New Zealand in an international tournament next month.

Mahuta Huanui-Tipene was selected to represent New Zealand in an international tournament next month.

From sideline support to the world stage, Mahuta Haunui-Tipene is cashing his netball dreams and making his family and New Zealand proud.

The Year 13 Bay of Islands College student has been selected to represent New Zealand in an U17 tournament in Melbourne next month.

The New Zealand Men’s and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northland Age

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northland Age