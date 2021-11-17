Nutrition and mental wellness among keys to immune health

As we learn to live with the ever-evolving reality of Covid-19, a lack of certainty seems to be the only constant.

Unfortunately, "lack of certainty often creates anxiety", explained Dr Kirsty McDonald, GP at Te Hiku Hauora Mamaru Clinic, Coopers Beach.

It's any wonder those who have followed the pandemic advice still feel anxious about the possibility of getting sick, but according to local health professionals, there are ways we can all proactively improve our health.

"If you're a healthy person, you have a much lower chance of having complications from any illness. Getting and staying healthy is achieved through eating well, hydration, exercise and sleep," McDonald said.

"Our culture has moved so far from what we consider everyday healthy behaviour, the food you eat, the activities that you do. We need to get back to those healthy behaviours."

According to Doubtless Bay nutritionist Laura Rose, many people didn't know the benefits of improving their nutrition and the positive impact that could have on their immune system.

Rose said everyone could support their immune system by reducing packaged and processed foods as much as possible.

"These foods don't provide the nutrients your body needs to fight infection, to build healthy cells, or the vitamins and minerals needed for your body's immune processes to function," explained Rose.

That didn't mean eating perfectly, however.

"It's what you do the majority of the time that matters most. I take the 80-20 approach," she said.

"Focus on eating mostly a high fibre, plant-rich diet, with good amounts of protein and healthy fats.

"A colourful diet is essential. If you can make every plate as colourful as possible, you're going to be eating a nutrient-dense diet that supports immune health."

Sufficient water intake was also crucial as hydration is needed for every cellular function and its importance could not be overstated.

"A good rule of thumb is to drink a minimum of 2 litres or eight glasses of water per day," Rose said.

"If you're a very active person or drink caffeine or alcohol, you'll need more."

Hearing about Covid-19 every single day, in addition to having movements restricted, was something that could make anyone stressed, Dr Norma Nehran, Te Hiku Hauora medical director explained.

"In times of stress, we need extra rest and the ideal amount of sleep is eight hours as that gets you a full recovery."

Nehren also advised taking regular breaks from consuming media and setting a time frame, three days for example, to avoid all media.

She said to fill that time with rest and things that were fun and distracting, like reading, walking, fishing, a craft or cooking.

Given the health benefits of eating fish and homemade food, keen anglers and cooks would also benefit broadly from their hobbies.

Above all, Nehren emphasised the value of practising focused meditation or mindfulness, especially before trying to sleep if you're struggling to rest.

"I recommend finding a mindfulness app and you may need to try dozens to find the one you love, but the effort is worthwhile," Nehren said.

"Everything comes down to your mental health."

As for physical exercise, just 45 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise – such as a brisk walk – could stimulate the growth of immune cells necessary for fighting a variety of pathological challenges, including viruses.

"Learning about the ideal amount and type of exercise from a healthcare practitioner is recommended to all who desire optimal health," Rose said.