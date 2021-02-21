HEADLINE: Networking resumes

The Kaitaia Business Association will host its first business networking event of the year at Kaitaia Digital Hub tomorrow, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. RSVP to info@kaitaia.net.nz

Autumn Fest

The Fairburn Kaiaka Hall will be the venue for an Autumn Fest on Sunday week (March 7), starting at 11am, with food, including sizzled sausages, long rolls and salad for sale, but bring your own drinks. 'Country-type' games will be played, including sack and three-legged races, and tossing horseshoes.

Graduation day

Around 150 former NorthTec students will formally graduate formally on Friday next week (March 5) at Forum North in Whangārei. There will be just one ceremony this year, beginning at 10.30am, followed by the traditional march through the city, leaving the Rose Gardens in Water St at midday and following the traditional route along Vine St, Quality St, Cameron St and Rust Avenue, finishing back at Forum North.

New speed limits

Far North District Council expects to have its new speed limit signs in place on roads in the Bay of Islands/Whangaroa Ward by the middle of March. New speed limits have been set on more than 60 council roads from Kāeo to Ōhaeawai, and the signs were to have been erected by the time they took effect on January 25, but were delayed by supply-chain issues. The signs and poles have now arrived, and installation has begun.

Fire season

A restricted fire season took effect across the Far North on Friday, principal rural fire officer Myles Taylor saying weather conditions and recent rain had reduced the fire danger and allowed the easing of restrictions, but there was still a real risk, and people must remain vigilant. All outdoor fires still need a permit - go to www.checkitsalright.nz to apply.