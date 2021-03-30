Totara North School's Turbo Turtles won the supreme award for epitomising Kiwi Can values. Photo / supplied

They know how to put out fires, but seamanship isn't the Kāeo Fire Brigade's strong suit. Photos / supplied

HEADLINE: More drama on the high seas

Home-made craft of wildly varying design, and degrees of seaworthiness, were launched on Whangaroa Harbour for this year's Kiwi Can Raft Race.

The supreme award, judged according to their display of Kiwi Can values, went to the Turbo Turtles, from Totara North School, and in the open division the team spirit award went to the Kāeo Fire Brigade, whose seamanship and ship building skills didn't quite match their prowess in an emergency.

Their vessel sank even before it reached the start line for the race, between the Clansman's Wharf to Whangaroa Marina.

The annual event is open to schools in the Whangaroa area that teach the Graeme Dingle Foundation's Kiwi Can programme, along with community organisations, businesses and groups of mates.

First across the line in the school division was Hawaiian Slingshot (Kāeo School), second Team Peria, third the Mad Duckers (Kaingaroa School). The award for the most creative effort went to Oruaiti.

The open division was won by Karakore (Hikoi Productions), second Moana NZ, third Brydie and Friends. Most creative were the Bush Fullas.