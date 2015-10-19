Last ditch bid to save Kaitaia air service

The first passenger disembarks from Barrier Air's Cessna Caravan, bought in Alaska specifically to fly between Kaitaia and Auckland, which will take up permanent duties on November 1.

The first passenger disembarks from Barrier Air's Cessna Caravan, bought in Alaska specifically to fly between Kaitaia and Auckland, which will take up permanent duties on November 1.

Barrier Air has told Far North Holdings and the Far North District Council that it intends to withdraw its daily service between Kaitaia and Auckland at the end of January, unless it can boost passenger numbers.

The airline launched the service in April, budgeting on filling at least half the seats on each flight. It has not been meeting that target, chief executive Michael Foster saying it was losing a substantial amount of money every month, and could not afford to do so for much longer. He was prepared to hold on a little longer to see if the situation changed with the onset of the summer tourism season, however.

"We're hoping there will be a boost to traffic with people travelling to visit friends and family, and with a greater number of tourists flying into the region," Mr Foster said.

The airline would also introduce its new Cessna Caravan, a more spacious, newer and economical aircraft than the Piper Chieftain it had been using to date. And it would introduce flexible fares and a range of special and discounted ticket prices.

"We've heard those people who have said that our fares are too expensive. But the truth of the matter is that we set them at the lowest possible point we could, on the basis that we would be operating at about 50 per cent over winter and spring," Mr Foster said.