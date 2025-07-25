Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kerikeri still without campervan dump station, one year on

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
3 mins to read

NZMCA has offered funding as the Kerikeri dump station search drags on. Photo / NZME

NZMCA has offered funding as the Kerikeri dump station search drags on. Photo / NZME

Twelve months after losing its campervan dump station, Kerikeri still hasn’t had it replaced, something the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association (NZMCA) hopes will be resolved before the peak travel season.

In August last year the Far North District Council announced the caravan and motorhome dump station in Kerikeri,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save