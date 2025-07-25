James Imlach, NZMCA national manager for property and policy, said the association represents more than 121,000 New Zealanders, including about 2000 Far North residents.
He said they appreciate ongoing council efforts to identify a suitable replacement and understood potential sites were being modelled.
“The closure has had a significant impact on our members, many of whom have expressed concern and asked about a replacement. As seen elsewhere in New Zealand, the absence of a public dump station can influence travel decisions, potentially reducing visitor numbers and local spending.”
Imlach said dump stations are critical infrastructure that support responsible camping.
“With recent investment from both Government and industry into the new green warrant card regime, it’s essential that a robust national network of dump station facilities is in place to support this transition.”
NZMCA has offered financial support through its national dump station subsidy scheme to help FNDC install a new public facility.
“The value of our contribution will depend on the project’s scope and budget.”
“Before the next peak travel season, we’re keen to see a new facility in place or at least a confirmed plan from FNDC.”
FNDC head of infrastructure Tanya Proctor said possible new locations were being analysed.
She said facilities for waste disposal by caravan users require specific provisions. Land for water and wastewater services were not widely available. Council-owned land in the Kerikeri-Waipapa area was limited.
“Issues that need to be considered include proximity of neighbouring homes and businesses, room for more than one vehicle to park and/or turn, and availability of water and space for holding tanks.”
She said users had been directed to council facilities in Mangōnui, Kawakawa and Kaikohe.
“A report on the modelling and analysis of possible locations is currently being prepared. This report is required to be presented to the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board in the next few months.
“It is the board’s decision to provide a recommendation to the council about whether to proceed with a location or not. ”