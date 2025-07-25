NZMCA has offered funding as the Kerikeri dump station search drags on. Photo / NZME

Kerikeri still without campervan dump station, one year on

NZMCA has offered funding as the Kerikeri dump station search drags on. Photo / NZME

Twelve months after losing its campervan dump station, Kerikeri still hasn’t had it replaced, something the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association (NZMCA) hopes will be resolved before the peak travel season.

In August last year the Far North District Council announced the caravan and motorhome dump station in Kerikeri, used to dispose of waste and give access to potable water, was decommissioned.

The council said as tourism is a significant contributor to the Far North economy finding a new dumping site was being actively worked on. A report will be presented in the coming months.

The Cobham Rd facility was on private land and the owners decided not to renew the lease when it ran out, as they had plans to develop the site.

Decommissioning work ended on August 9 and left travellers with no other public dump station in Kerikeri.