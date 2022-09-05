A Far North REAP Kai for the Whānau - Cooking on a Budget participant proudly shared this photo, using frybread dough to make a variety of breads at home. Photo / Supplied

A Far North REAP Kai for the Whānau - Cooking on a Budget participant proudly shared this photo, using frybread dough to make a variety of breads at home. Photo / Supplied

As the cost of living continues to soar, community development organisation Far North REAP has collaborated with a well-loved local caterer to empower Far North families to eat well at home.

Kai for the Whānau - Cooking on a Budget wrapped up yesterday to rave reviews from learners and enthusiasm from its host Tash Henry, who will dive straight into teaching the next free five-week session next Monday.

The course taught learners how to cook healthy meals on a budget of less than $25 for a whānau of five.

All meals were cooked from scratch, with fresh, locally available ingredients.

Kaitāia's Taya Samuels was one of 10 learners lucky to snap up a place in the first session, and said it had probably been one of the best things she'd done.

"Before the course, I didn't even know what to cook - or how to cook it," said the 21-year-old mother of one.

"I used to avoid cooking and make excuses," Samuels humbly admitted.

"I've taken home what I've learned – especially about different ingredients I wouldn't normally use - and it's encouraged me to want to cook.

"When I've made the recipes Tash taught us at home, it's turned into a whole pot of food for the entire whānau – with enough left over for my daughter's lunch for kohanga for the rest of the week."

Despite the various practical benefits of the course, Samuels was clear the budget aspect was what most intrigued her.

"Prices are getting higher, and I was trying to figure out ways to make affordable kai," she said.

Although Samuels wished she'd learned to cook before becoming a mother, she said the course came into her life at the perfect time.

"And it was just what I expected."

Far North REAP's Ariana Smith said the idea came about after she and colleague Heidi Barriball discussed the problem of inflated kai costs, and its heavy impact on younger generations lacking cooking skills.

"People are often reliant on takeaways because they're cheaper and easier," she said.

"We've got so many whānau feeling like they can't have a good meal because of their budget.

"But if they have the right recipes, and learn they can make a pretty good meal with limited resources, it opens up so many possibilities."

Smith said both she and Barriball – neither of whom knew how to cook - were relatively new to Far North REAP, and together made up its Adult Community Education team.

The relevance of their idea was soon reinforced, when Tash Henry was at Far North REAP catering an event and spoke up about her long-time desire to teach a cooking course.

"I've worked in social services in Kaitaia, and it was a common theme that some people couldn't cook, and others didn't know how to cook to make their shopping last for the week," Henry said.

"I've always wanted to teach people how to cook. That was part of the reason why I bought the trailer that I use at the Kaitaia Market.

"I was going to run cooking classes out of it."

Her relationship with the community is indeed one of the reasons Far North REAP's Smith said she was immediately keen to partner with Henry.

"She understands the needs of our whānau in Kaitāia," Smith said.

"And she's someone the class could relate to and feel comfortable with."

Smith said the course had booked out faster than any other ever had - within a day.

"That's how we knew it was much needed within the community. No one else was offering a service like it, and for free," she said.

"People want this knowledge."

Smith added she was sure the high demand also had a lot to do with Tash.

"She offers a variety of catering services up here, and sells her food at the markets every Saturday, so people already love her kai," Smith said.

"Everyone knows how good her food is, and everybody loves it."

Herekino's Henry said she had learned to cook at a young age from her parents and her aunties on the marae, and she aimed to teach the basics that got her started.

She also said the course was primarily hands on, to build confidence from the outset.

"We start out talking about the recipe, and even cheaper ways to be able to do it – for example, using frozen spinach instead of bagged," Henry said.

"Then learners on the course do all of the cooking, while I just watch and help when necessary.

"Then we sit down and eat together.

"One of the mums on the course brings her baby along, so we take turns holding them so she can eat too."

Henry said the variety of participants had made the course particularly interesting.

Yesterday, the learners gathered for their final session, after which they shared their creations with Ngā Rau Aroha, a kuia and kaumātua rōpū (group) that gathers at Far North REAP every Monday.

Smith emphasised that while the course focused on affordability, it was also about bringing people together.

"The other component is cooking kai that people love – and kai that people will want to sit down to eat with their family at home."

While places remain for the next session beginning Monday, September 12, the course is limited to 10 participants for intimate one-on-one learning.

For more, search "Adult Community Education" on Facebook, or go to farnorthreap.org.nz to learn about the organisation's extensive range of offerings.

To celebrate the various Far North REAP courses, the community is also welcome to join the Festival of Adult Learning on Wednesday evening.

The night market event will celebrate all adult learners with food, entertainment, stalls, interactive learning, a kids area and spot prizes.

The night market will be held at 33 Puckey Ave, from 5pm to 8.30pm.