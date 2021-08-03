Kaitaia boxer Mea Motu fighting for rainbow communities

Kaitaia boxer Mea Motu will fight for rainbow communities this weekend. Photo / Supplied

Kaitaia's Māori female boxer, "The Nightmea" Motu, is set to wear the rainbow flag for her fight against Rangi Hetet at Hamilton's Te Rapa Racecourse on Saturday

The two-weight division New Zealand boxing champion said she considered herself a rainbow and gender-diverse community ally and wearing the flag was her way of showing support.

"All of the people I train with at Peach Boxing either have a family member in the rainbow community or are close friends to someone who is," Motu said.

"The gym is run by Isaac Peach and wife Alina, and both have brothers who are gay.

"I will wear the flag because it stands for my family and I'm proud to have takatāpui in my family.

"I also fight for acceptance and equal rights for all sexualities and genders."

Motu started her professional boxing career only nine months ago and has remained undefeated, with nine straight wins and four wins by knockout.

The 31-year-old has taken out the New Zealand National (NZPBA version) lightweight title and New Zealand national (PBCNZ version) super lightweight title, making her the third-ever female boxer in New Zealand history to win titles in two different divisions and two commissioning bodies.

Motu is set to fight a tough Rangi Hetet on Dion McNabney's Young Guns 9 professional amateur boxing show this weekend.

The show will feature some of Waikato's best young talents from all levels including junior, youth, elite and the epic clash between Motu and Hetet.

Motu will take her public show of support for rainbow communities a step further by training with rainbow wraps and a new customised mouthguard sponsored by Rainbow Boxing New Zealand.

The mouthguard will feature glitter inspired by her friend, New Zealand openly gay boxing judge, Benji Watt.



Motu said she would love to see more people from the LGBTIQ+ communities take part in the sport and is excited to see a Rainbow Gloves event scheduled for February 2022 in Auckland.

In addition to the Rangi Hetet fight, Mea Motu is scheduled to fight four more times this year, taking on Rebecca Hawker for the Australasian title in September, a fight in her hometown in November and a World Boxing Union world title shot in December against Wellington fighter Gentiane Lupi.