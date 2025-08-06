Patterson said he looked forward to hearing stories and experiences from Kaitāia residents.
“It’s important we understand both the challenges and the opportunities so we can work together to improve access and outcomes in the rural setting.”
The roadshow builds on the Government’s broader plan to strengthen rural healthcare.
Budget 2025 committed $164 million over four years to improve access to urgent and after-hours care, meaning 98% of Kiwis will be able to access these services within one hour’s drive of their home.
“Milestones like the first total knee replacement surgery completed in Kaitāia in May this year represented a major step forward in expanding advanced surgical care closer to home,” Doocey said.
“Mental health support is a key focus for this Government. A recent $3m investment over four years will expand access to primary and specialist mental health services in rural areas. The Rural Wellbeing Fund is also being doubled to $4m, ensuring more communities receive the support they need.
“All New Zealanders deserve timely access to quality healthcare and this Government is committed to improving health and mental health outcomes, including for the one in five living in our rural communities.
“The level of engagement we’ve seen at each stop has been fantastic, and I’m looking forward to hearing directly from the Kaitāia community today on how we can keep strengthening rural healthcare together.”