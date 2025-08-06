Matt Doocey, Associate Health Minister with responsibility for Rural Health and Minister for Mental Health, will be in Kaitāia. Photo / NZME

Govt ministers in Kaitāia to hear community health needs as part of rural roadshow

As part of a nationwide rural health roadshow, aimed at listening to communities and improving access to health and mental health services, two ministers will be in Kaitāia today.

Associate Health Minister with responsibility for Rural Health and Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey, and Minister for Rural Communities Mark Patterson will be at the Te Ahu (Little Theatre Room), corner of Mathews Ave and South Rd (SH1) Kaitāia, the next stop on the rural health roadshow happening across the country.

Doocey said the roadshow was about listening to rural communities.

“It’s a chance for me to connect directly with the public and health professionals working on the frontline in rural areas to hear what’s working, where the gaps are, and how the Rural Health Strategy is being received on the ground.”

Since launching the roadshow in Levin, the minister has met with rural communities in Wairoa, Wānaka, Oamaru, Gore, Hanmer Springs and Tūrangi.