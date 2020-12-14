For Christmas the SPCA would like...

The only major problem for some SPCA foster families is giving their temporary guest back. When that proves impossible it's known as a `foster fail.' Photo / SPCA

Hundreds of SPCA animals will be looking for caring foster families this Christmas season, as centres around the country start to fill up.

The Kaitaia centre needs foster families for kittens, queens (mother cats) and puppies, while Kerikeri needs temporary homes for dogs.

The SPCA says foster families played an important role in the animal care process, providing love, care, and a safe place for animals in need, and with 'kitten season' in full swing, its resources were stretched to the limit. Centres across the country were looking for families who could foster kittens, cats, neonates (kittens from new-born to four weeks old), queens, puppies, dogs, rabbits, goats, horses, livestock, chickens, and even ducks.

Emma Epstein (Mangere Bridge), who with her partner Tristan had taken in more than 40 SPCA felines, from week-old kittens to adult cats, over the last four years, said fostering was an amazing way to have animals in their life for those who were not in a position to adopt, or to learn what it would be like to have a pet full-time.

"Just this week I've given back a mother cat with her five kittens, and we are picking up our new foster cats in a few days," she said, adding that fostering was "incredibly rewarding, and a great way to help animals who need it."

Fostering involves caring for an animal over two to six weeks, at no cost to the foster family. The SPCA supplies all food, medicine, bedding and toys to make the animal comfortable. Foster families do need to have their own transport to get animals to and from the centre, however, and must be available for veterinary appointments.

SPCA CEO Andrea Midgen said foster families were incredibly special people.

"I'm always blown away by the support of our foster volunteers who open their homes and hearts to animals in need," she said.

"Animals that are taken in by fosters do extraordinarily well, coming back to us confident and happy, ready to find their forever homes."

Epstein warned, however, that there was one big challenge to being a foster parent.

"You get so attached to the foster animals; it can be hard to give them back," she said, "but it's a wonderful feeling knowing they will be adopted by people who adore them, and we helped them on their journey."

Go to https://www.spca.nz/fosteranimals for more information.