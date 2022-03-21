The skipper of the fishing charter boat that sank during a storm in the Far North on Sunday night has survived, as rescuers continue to search for a remaining person lost at sea.

It is understood that a group of Aucklanders were onboard the Enchanter charter fishing vessel when it first raised the alarm just after 8pm on Sunday night.

According to Te Aupōuri spokesperson Penetaui Kleskovic, experienced skipper Lance Goodhew radioed into Radio Mangonui at 10pm, saying he was about an hour off the North Cape before losing signal.

An hour later the boat was submerged underwater at Murimotu, leaving the 10 onboard scrambling for survival.

"Apparently it was on their journey north back to the Three Kings that they struck torrential weather."

According to Maritime New Zealand, at approximately 2.30am on Monday morning it was confirmed that the vessel had sunk.

Two bodies were located in the water on Monday morning and recovered by a rescue helicopter, with a third recovered by a vessel assisting with the water search. A fourth body was retrieved yesterday afternoon, also by a vessel supporting the search operation.

The five who survived - including the skipper - were sent to Kaitaia Hospital in a stable condition and were later discharged the same day.

According to Kleskovic the charter boat left from its base in Mangonui in the Far North for a five-day fishing trip last Thursday and was understood to have been the skipper, a crew hand, as well as the group from Auckland onboard.

Kleskovic said he believed it was a miracle that any of them survived, with swells said to be at least two to three metres high.

"I want to be mindful of the whānau affected- it's a very dark day for all of the Te Aupōuri Peninsular community and fishing fraternity," Klekovic said.

"Our condolences and aroha go out to everyone, especially the whānau who will have to lay their loved ones to rest.

"Our origins are based in the ocean, so we know you must be vigilant in the face of ocean adversity. Tangaroa is relentless."

A midnight mercy mission saw the Enchanter's sister vessel, the Pacific Invader, leave Mangonui Harbour during a ferocious storm to help search for the missing boat, a former charter boat skipper said.

The former skipper, who would not be named, said the Pacific Invader set out during the storm after hearing the Enchanter was sinking.

He said it left the Cova Rose at Mangonui Wharf and a group of anglers from Christchurch who were due to put to sea today for another Three Kings fishing trip.

The group's trip had originally been set to depart yesterday but was delayed due to bad weather.

On hearing of the tragedy that had struck the fishing charter company, the group cancelled their trip with the intent of returning to Christchurch.

The former skipper said the Enchanter's captain Lance Goodhew was well known and respected. "Everyone knows Lance - he's been chartering a long time."

"It just takes one bad wave," he said, noting the horrendous weather that had struck the North on Sunday night.

Far North District councillor for the Te Hiku ward Felicity Foy called the event that unfolded at North Cape a "tragedy for Te Hiku".

"For our people it's a realisation that the tangaroa is all-powerful," she said.

"Because of their proximity to the sea, the Te Hiku community learn to respect the "all-powerful and ever-changing sea."

Foy's father was a commercial fisherman and knows the waters around the cape well.

Her sister and family went out to Three Kings with the same charter boat company over Christmas.

Foy, with her kids and husband, do regular boat trips as well.

She said it wasn't about casting any blame as no one wanted something like this to happen.

The community was "just really sad that this has happened so close to home."

According to Rescue Co-ordination Centre spokesman Nick Burt, this was a significant rescue operation, with a number of agencies working together in the search.

"The weather conditions are more favourable today (Monday) and we are completely focused on the search and rescue for the person unaccounted for."

At the time of edition, the operation was still active, with helicopters searching from the air and vessels supporting the search in the water, and ground crews also searching along the shoreline.

The HMNZS Taupo was also now on the scene and co-ordinating the maritime search.