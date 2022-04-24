Kaitaia RSA president Colin "Toss" Kitchen was the MC for Kaitaia's 2022 Anzac Day dawn service. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

260422SPLANZAC, Kaitaia RSA under a beautiful rainbow following the Anzac Day dawn service. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

Hundreds turned out for the only Anzac Day dawn service commemoration in Kaitaia on Monday in what has been deemed the largest event to date.

Kaitaia Returned and Services Association held its annual Anzac Day dawn service at Kaitāia's war memorial at Remembrance Park (corner of Melba St and Matthews Ave) followed by a traditional breakfast at the RSA clubhouse.

A large cohort of servicemen and women as well as Far North emergency services and members of the community marched together to the park at 6am where the official Anzac Day proceedings took place.

Students from Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Pukemiro performed the Australian and New Zealand national anthems and there were speeches from servicemen and women who reflected on the importance of the day and ongoing relevance regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Community members place poppies at Kaitaia's Memorial Park in Matthews Ave. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

MP for Te Taitokerau Kelvin Davis was also present, as was Far North District Mayor John Carter and other distinguished guests.

Returned serviceman Ray Dunn, 101, also attended the special occasion and was acknowledged for his service in World War II, where he received honours for his time as a ring commander, bomber pilot, pathfinder and as part of the four-engine liberators.

Dunn, originally from Glenmore near Sydney, has lived in Kaitaia with his wife Colleen for several decades and this year's parade was the first time they had been to an Anzac Day service since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

Colleen and Ray Dunn. Ray, who is 101, fought in World War II. Photo / Myjanne Jensen.

"We usually go to Queenstown as Ray is a veteran from down there, but this year we decided to come here," Colleen said.

Kaitaia RSA president Colin "Toss" Kitchen was the master of ceremony for the occasion and said he believed it was the biggest turnout to date.

"I would say there were up to 500 people here today which is wonderful, and the largest crowd I have seen," Kitchen said.

Evon Harris, of Waimanoni, and Jillian Richardson, of Pamapuria, at Kaitaia RSA's Anzac Day breakfast. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

"It's nice because it's been a mix of all different people, young and old.

"I think this being one of the only dawn service ceremonies in the Far North, it's been a popular event for people to come to."

In Pāmapūria at Te Paatu marae, a contingent of people gathered at 10am to commemorate ANZAC Day, which included the unveiling of a stone memorial dedicated to all the Te Paatu soldiers who served in World War I and II.

Te Paatu Marae's newly unveiled war memorial headstone dedicated to soldiers who have served in both world wars. Photo/Supplied

Venerable Lloyd Popata led the karakia along with Reverend Glen Popata, a chaplain in the Navy.

Sub Lieutenant Tyler Simeon, Maritime Logistics Officer HMNZS Philomel from the Royal New Zealand Navy helping to unveil the new stone war memorial at Te Paatu marae. Photo/Supplied

Other Far North Anzac Day events were held in Mangonui, Paihia, Karikari Peninsular and Ohaeawai.

At least 300 people took part in Paihia's ceremony, the town's first full Anzac service in three years.

The Anzac Day dawn service parade held in Paihia. Photo / Peter De Graaf

MC Peter Hessell said it was "absolutely brilliant" to see such a big crowd again after Covid.

He also spoke of the shared responsibility of all New Zealanders in times of war, especially as we are all reminded daily of the war in Ukraine.

About 200 people returned to the RSA in Joyces Rd for a fundraising breakfast put on by Bay of Islands Rotary Club.

Proceeds will go to a relief project in Ukraine that provides emergency food and shelter to people who have fled their homes.

Another highlight of the day was the New Zealand Air Force Heritage Flight flypast over Northland.

The air force heritage flight conducted a series of flypasts across the region with a Harvard ZK-ENB NZ1076 plane in recognition of the importance of Northland on Anzac Day, and was the easiest way to pause and reflect on this year's commemoration.

Northland has played a significant part in New Zealand's military aviation heritage, including its extensive facilities at RNZAF Station Waipapakauri.

The haunting notes of The Last Post was sounded on the bugle by Chris Steffen. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

The Northland flypast of the Harvard ZK-ENB NZ1076 was flown by Squadron Leader Stu Anderson, conducted in accordance with civil aviation Rules and flown no lower than 1000 feet above the ground.