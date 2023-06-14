Far North news in brief: Spray meeting postponed and win for advocates

A public hearing into the future use of hydrogen cyanamide, a controversial kiwifruit spray widely used in Northland to mimic the effects of frost, will now be held next year. Photo / File





Spray public hearing

A public hearing into the future use of hydrogen cyanamide, a controversial kiwifruit spray widely used in Northland to mimic the effects of frost and encourage vines to produce buds, has been postponed to 2024. The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is currently reassessing the use of the chemical after being alerted to what it describes as “significant new information”. A decision-making committee appointed by the EPA had set a public hearing date of July 3-7 but that has been rescheduled to February 26-March 1 next year following requests from New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers and Zespri. The decision to reassess hydrogen cyanamide is largely the result of a long-running campaign by Kerikeri resident John Levers who has highlighted concerns about the use of the spray overseas. The industry, however, says kiwifruit growing in areas with mild winters, such as Northland, might not be viable without it

Comprehensive update to engineering standards

The most significant update of the council’s engineering standards has been completed after consultation with the community. The Far North District Council Engineering Standards set the benchmark, processes and standards for any development project or engineering work undertaken within the district. It does not include infrastructure such as buildings, bridges and retaining walls. According to FNDC, the standards are critical in ensuring the design, build, testing, and sign-off of any construction or infrastructure is fit for purpose and will have longevity. Engineers, designers, infrastructure experts, contractors and other interested parties were encouraged to review and comment on a working draft before the end of March 2022. The highly-detailed 467-page Engineering Standards Version 0.6 (May 2023) replaces the 2009 version and is available at: fndc.govt.nz

Win for advocates

An advisory group focused on Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) has been established to advise the Crown on FASD. Announced late last week by Minister of Health Hon Willow-Jean Prime, the FASD Advisory Rōpū will be co-chaired by Raawiri Ratuu (Kaiaarahi of Kookiri ki Taamakimakaurau Trust) and Professor Māmari Stephens (Te Rarawa). As Māori are disproportionately affected by FASD, and alcohol has been a contributor to a wide range of harms and inequities post-colonisation, Ratu has advocated for action to reduce alcohol-related harm and brought an FASD claim to the Waitangi Tribunal last year. Dr Sam McBride, chair of Alcohol Action NZ, welcomed the news and stressed the need for support for affected whānau, a prevention strategy, and policies that reduce the affordability, availability and marketing of alcohol. “Alcohol also causes brain damage at the other end of the age spectrum, with heavy drinking contributing to early-onset dementia,” he said.

Call for awards entries

Entries can still be made to the fifth annual Northland Regional Council Whakamānawa ā Taiao – Environmental Awards, which recognise individuals, groups and organisations who are protecting and improving Northland’s environment. People can nominate themselves or others in up to two of the awards’ widely-spanning and inclusive categories. Category winners will receive a prize package including $1000 cash and a professional project promotional video and photography package. This year also sees the return of the Kiwi Coast Award for Outstanding Group or Project, which recognises high-achieving Northland groups and projects that have proven their commitment to restoring the health of their local native forests and wildlife, including kiwi, and includes a $500 cash prize. Entries close Sunday, June 18. To learn more and to enter or make a nomination, visit: awards.nrc.govt.nz



































