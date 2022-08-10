RNZ's decommissioning of its AM transmitter at Waipapakauri has upset many Far North residents, who are worried about their safety in an emergency. Photo/File

Several Far North residents say they're concerned for their safety following the closure of an AM radio transmitter in Waipapakauri last month.

Residents from around the district have written to the Northland Age in recent weeks, raising concerns about the decommissioning of the RNZ-owned transmitter.

The top concern for most was the issue of potentially being cut off from receiving civil defence information in an emergency.

Ruth Renner, of Digger's Valley, said she could neither get adequate cell phone nor FM reception, which made her nervous should something serious occur.

"This all seemed to have come about very quickly and I didn't feel like there was much consultation provided," Renner said.

"I feel like the decision to replace the transmitter mast was very shortsighted as many people rely on it."

Sarah Watson, of Te Reinga Bay, said she too felt the change had come about without much notice.

She said after 43 years of listening to RNZ, she felt robbed of staying informed of what was going on around her.

"I feel deprived and ill-informed and it's only been a few days since it went off," Watson said.

"I believe RNZ, as the national public broadcaster, should reach everyone.

"The people living in isolated areas are the most at risk because of the unavailability of this service and I'm quite sure there would be quite a few people affected.

"Please restore our access and faith that people and their safety come first."

Renowned Far North radio technician Peter Broughton has more than 40 years of experience working in radio and broadcasting.

He has worked for both RNZ and community radio and was instrumental in helping set up Far North radio station, Radio Te Hiku o Te Ika.

As a result of the closure of the AM transmitter, Broughton said he too had fielded a number of phone calls from concerned residents.

He said he could understand the financial pressures the broadcaster was likely to be under but hoped an alternative solution would become possible.

"Providing an AM frequency is a far more expensive and inefficient means of powering a transmitter and the maintenance costs are huge compared to FM," Broughton said.



"I can therefore understand the reasons for getting rid of the transmitter from a cost perspective as RNZ would likely be bleeding out money to maintain it.

"The problem is, FM is fine if you have nice flat land without drop-outs. But that's not the case here in the Far North.

"Hopefully we'll see changes to the Digital Audio Broadcasting network like in Australia, which allows FM to stay on the same frequency and to flip between transmitters seamlessly."

According to Civil Defence Northland, the agency had been working with RNZ around the removal of the Waipapakauri AM transmitter and its potential flow-on effects on the community.

A Civil Defence Northland spokesperson said RNZ had been undertaking an engagement process with the community to determine the impact on residents and possible solutions for them.

"Our team and the local emergency services are aware of the potential limitations of communications in the area and in an emergency will look to use multiple forms of communication where possible," the spokesperson said.

"We encourage all communities across Northland, especially ones in remote areas, to have plans in place for emergencies.

"If you believe getting information will be an issue in an emergency, get to know your neighbours and have plans with them, your friends and whānau to check in on each other and keep each other informed."

According to an RNZ spokesperson, in 2021 external engineers had advised RNZ that the mast at Waipapakauri was unsafe and at risk of failure during a high wind event.

It was therefore deemed a serious health and safety risk and needed to come down as soon as possible.

"The site is now effectively closed and under a Health and Safety Management Plan," the spokesperson said.

"A considered community engagement plan was also developed and acted upon."

RNZ explained the decommissioning of the RNZ-owned AM transmitter in Waipapakauri was also part of a broader AM strategy being rolled out by the public broadcaster.

The network of AM transmitters was allegedly tying up a significant amount of RNZ's limited capital as the costs of maintaining ageing equipment continued to rise.

As a result, RNZ had been working with stakeholders on a 15-year strategy to rationalise the number of AM delivery sites to 11 (from 22) locations.

The RNZ spokesperson said this was done with the aim of delivering a resilient AM network to 83 per cent of the population (4.3 million).

"Unfortunately, the other sites will likely not be replaced when they come to their end of life," they said.

In terms of consultation, RNZ claimed channels of communication had included contact with specific Far North local groups, local advertising and mailbox drops, plus on-air broadcasts and social media.

The RNZ spokesperson said RNZ had also engaged with the National Emergency Management Agency and local Civil Defence to identify and mitigate any issues to ensure people were aware of alternative ways to receive RNZ National in an affected area.

Attention was said to also have been given to Māori and isolated rural communities.

"We remain open to potential solutions but have yet to finalise any alternate plans," the spokesperson said.

"RNZ is conscious of the loss of service in small communities and is open to working with affected and interested parties on potential solutions.

"We are also exploring a possible low-power FM transmission option that would provide additional coverage around the Hihi, Mangonui, Coopers Beach and Cable Bay areas.

"It is too early to speculate on a possible outcome as there is more feasibility work to be undertaken, so this remains the only potentially viable option to expand FM within the Far North for RNZ."

RNZ currently has an existing FM Service available on 101.1 FM.