Far North news briefs

Northland Age
3 mins to read

Robert Sullivan at the Ockham NZ Book Awards. Photo / NZ Book Awards Trust, LK Creative

Car show to aid Daffodil Day

This year the Far North Vintage and Classic Car Club is combining with the Pioneer Village Kaikohe to promote a family day with activities, food and a display of old vehicles for Daffodil Day. Funds will be raised by a charge for display vehicles,

