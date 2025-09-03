Love Bittern Project national co-ordinator Wendy Ambury. Photo / Susan Botting LDR
A planned mayoral candidate’s event in the Far North, set for September 8 at Kaikohe Memorial Hall, has been cancelled.
Loopy Tunes Tour
Ōtautahi-based music duo, Siu and Leah, are the singing sisters known as Loopy Tunes and his October will be heading to Northland. Kicking off their tourat the Turner Centre, in Kerikeri, the sisters will then head to Kaitāia for a concert and workshop, following on with the same in Kaikohe and Dargaville, then a concert in Waipū, before wrapping things up in Whangārei with a concert and workshop. Their Concerts for Kids are 40-minutes of fun and very interactive waiata.
Antipodes Quartet
On September 7 at 3pm at Cornerstone Whare Karakia o Manako Kerikeri, Aroha Music Society proudly presents four of the best young string players in the country playing a programme spanning three centuries and multiple countries - Haydn, Webern, Ravel and NZ’s Salina Fisher. Tickets: www.trybooking.com/nz/YDN or cash at door- more information at www.chambermusic.co.nz
The Waitangi Community Hauora will offer two days of healing. The event is koha only and will be held at the Te Tii Waitangi Marae on September 20 between 10.30am and 4pm. Contact Sharee Tito on 02040069856 or email shareebtito@gmail.com
The great Northland Matuku-hurepo (Australasian Bittern) muster is happening this October and the Northland Regional Council needs your help to ‘listen for a bittern’ as part of a nationwide synchronised count of male bittern. Whether it’s for one night or all three, volunteer citizen scientists of any age are encouraged to head to a nearby wetland from 7.30pm to 8.30pm and listen out for the male booming call. To participate register yourself or a group of volunteers online and download the Conservation Hub app https://www.lovebittern.com/muster2025 or visit a nearby wetland on October 3, 4, 5 from 7.30-8.30pm. Sit, listen and take note of any booming on the app or write down the details. For all other enquiries contact Wendy at Love Bittern https://www.lovebittern.com/