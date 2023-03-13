Te Rarawa's Stacey Reddy has called for more organisations and businesses focused on community betterment to engage with tamariki and whānau at the annual Children's Day event. Photo / Supplied

The Far North recently welcomed back a beloved event, as the community returns to normalcy with a renewed confidence to gather in large groups.

Te Rarawa’s annual Children’s Day celebration was a buzzing day of free activities, games, giveaways and kai warmly received by the community last weekend, after a two-year Covid-induced hiatus.

However, many organisations focused on community betterment may have missed the opportunity for engagement and promotion of their services.

Event co-ordinator Stacey Reddy said it was great to resume the event and witness many happy faces throughout the day, but said she would have liked to have seen more providers, community groups and businesses involved.

“It was very uplifting for families to share this day again, and to have everyone be able to gather to celebrate our tamariki,” Reddy said.

“But there’s also a big opportunity for many more providers to promote and share what their service provides our tamariki and their whānau for the betterment of our community.

“It’s important that our community is aware of what’s available to them.”

Te Rarawa Anga Mua (TRAM) is a kaupapa Māori service focused on advancing the social, environmental, cultural and economic wellbeing of Te Rarawa whānau, hapū and iwi.

TRAM provides free services to any and all children, youth and their families regardless of ethnicity, within Te Hiku.

Reddy said TRAM began co0ordinating the event about five years ago, following its inception by Oranga Tamariki-Ministry for Children for as long as she could remember, probably introduced in 1991 by the first Children’s Commissioner and evolving in the decades since.

The internationally recognised day honouring children varies between countries, and was this year celebrated on March 5 in Aotearoa.

However, TRAM chose to celebrate on Saturday instead for its popularity as a day out for family.

Reddy said organisers were “especially rapt” about the positive feedback received this year following a change in venue to the new Allen Bell-Parkdale Park Reserve, which opened in April last year.

She agreed it represented a return to normalcy, and said being outdoors had made it comfortable for people to finally gather in large groups again.

The theme of celebrating our future generations was brought to life with games and activities including weaving, poi making, rock painting, waiata, face painting and moko kauae stencils, basketball competitions, and a treasure hunt among others.

Organisers of Te Hiku's annual Children's Day celebration expressed excitement to once again be able to provide the day of free activities, games, giveaways and kai to the community. Photo / Supplied.

Activities were delivered by groups that included Waitomo Papakāinga Development Society, Te Hiku Hauora, Building Safer Communities, Shine On Kaitaia and the Electoral Commission, which also contributed giveaways and information about its services.

The day was opened with karakia by Paulette Montino, general manager of TRAM, and MC Derek Ashley kept everyone entertained with a good range of music, announcements of competitions and giveaways.

Waitomo’s Trinity Busby supported Ashley with invaluable reminders to stay hydrated as the heat of the day intensified.

Kai was abundant with free sausage sizzles, fruit, and water — with special thanks to Bells Produce, Oranga Tamariki, Blue Light/NZ Police and Te Hiku Hauora for their donations — plus Waitomo’s candy floss, toffee apples, popcorn and ice blocks.

Giveaways and spot prizes were aplenty thanks to Waitomo and generous donations and sponsorship by The Warehouse and Pak’nSave.

Manuera Riwai, of Aupōuri Ngāti Kahu Te Rarawa (ANT) Trust, Kaitaia Hire, Far North District Council and CBEC were also acknowledged for their contributions and support.

“On behalf of Te Rarawa Anga Mua and Te Runanga o Te Rarawa, we would like to thank and acknowledge everyone who contributed, participated and played a key role in making this Children’s Day a success for our community, whānau and most importantly our tamariki,” Reddy said.

“This is a special day and a great opportunity to promote what you provide, and enjoy a day celebrating our children.

“Bring your creativity to engage with and entertain our tamariki, for they are our future.”

She welcomed anyone with a desire to take part in future events to make contact on (09) 408 0141.



