Briefs page 3

Slow down to avoid holiday injuries

Take a moment and have a breather to make sure you don't become one of the growing number of Kiwis who injure themselves in the pre-Christmas rush. Figures from ACC show more than 130,000 injuries were acquired during this time last year. Building presents, decorating, cooking and festive drinking set us up for the most common causes of injury, including a loss of balance or control, lifting, carrying, or straining. "If we take the time to assess risk in these situations, we can avoid injuries and keep doing our favourite things," an ACC spokesperson said.

Xxxx

Kerikeri student entrepreneurs shine at YES Awards

Sky's Surf School stood out at this year's Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) Northland Regional Awards on November 5, winning multiple awards. Sky Grundy also received the BDO Northland Award for YES Young Managing Director 2021. The NorthTec award for Excellence in Business Management went to another Kerikeri High School business, SR Games, creator of a tumbling trivia game focused on New Zealand culture, history, and current events. "Northland has a strong future given [students'] talent and the way teachers, parents, and this programme foster our next business leaders," a NorthTec spokesperson said.

Xxxx

Kaitaia firefighters performed an unusual rescue on Tuesday when they were called out to free a boy who somehow got his hand stuck between a car seat and the vehicle's central pillar. The drama began about 1pm in the hospital car park with fire chief Craig Rogers saying the volunteers loosened the seat bolts and used an inflatable air bag to force the gap open and free the lad's hand. The boy, who was aged around 7, was checked by a nurse but was unhurt.

Changes to Vaxx Pass requirements at Te Ahu

My Vaccine Passes are no longer required to access Far North District Council services at Te Ahu from Monday 13 December. This includes Kaitāia Customer Service Centre, Kaitāia Library, Far North i-SITE and Museum @ Te Ahu. The change comes as a result of Te Ahu Charitable Trust's decision to provide only contactless services at the café. Passes are still required at the cinema and at venues for hire. Customers and front-line staff are still required to wear masks, maintain 1-metre distancing and use QR codes or a sign-in register for contact tracing.

Xxxx