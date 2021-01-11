The view fans will have of the Prada and America's Cup races at the Turner Centre, starting on Friday. Photo / supplied

The view fans will have of the Prada and America's Cup races at the Turner Centre, starting on Friday. Photo / supplied

Eight America's Cup fanzones have been approved around the Far North, and the projector at one of them, Kerikeri's Turner Centre, was tested on Friday to make sure there wouldn't be any glitches.

Turner Centre marketing and sales co-ordinator Iris Klapwijk said there would be no better place to catch all the action.

"We will be broadcasting the races live on our massive screen in the auditorium, and with 400 comfortable seats, high definition movie screen, theatre sound system and great parking, you won't have to miss a minute of this exciting event."

Admission would be free, and drinks and snacks would be available from the adjoining New World Theatre Bar, which would open before and after every race. Funds raised at the bar would help support community groups.

The Turner Centre would be open from 2pm every day of the Prada Cup round robin and semi-finals, with the racing time 'window' of 3pm-5pm, and at 3pm for the finals, with racing expected between 4pm and 6pm.

The round robin races are scheduled to start on Friday, continuing daily through to Sunday, then Friday 22 through to Sunday 24. The Mondays and Tuesdays (January 18-19, 25-26) are reserve days.

The semi-finals are scheduled for Friday January 29 through to Tuesday February 2 (with no racing on Monday February 1, and Wednesday and Thursday, February 3-4, as reserve days), with the final to start on Saturday February 13.

Where to watch

The America's Cup fanzone at Kerikeri's Turner Centre will be just one of eight around the district.

The others will be hosted by the Mangonui Cruising Club, the Waipapa Business Association/Waipapa Lions Club, Business Paihia, the Ōpua Cruising Club, the Duke Tavern, in Russell, Otehei Bay, on Urupukapuka Island, and the Towai/Maromaku Residents' and Ratepayers' Association.