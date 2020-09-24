Kerikeri Retirement Village emerged from its Covid-19 lockdown on Tuesday morning, following the government's easing to alert level 1, but precautions are still being taken.

The NZ Aged Care Association had advised rest homes to remain cautious, chief executive Hilary Sumpter said, so visitor access to the Village's care facility was still by appointment only. Anyone was welcome to visit, but only two at a time per resident, for up to an hour, between 9am and 5pm week days.

Visitors were asked to remain in the rooms of the people they were visiting.

Sumpter said the Village would rigorously observe the "golden rules" of alert level 1. All staff were required to stay home if they were ill, and the same would be expected of all visitors, regardless of which part of the Village they were visiting.

"Kiwi staunchness is not applicable in these times," she said.

"Staff with colds or flu-like symptoms will be asked to undertake a test for Covid-19 through their GPs, and we will test residents of our care facility who display such symptoms. These tests are available in-house, so the process should be a reasonably quick one."

Enhanced hand-washing and sanitising protocols were remaining in place, and staff and residents were being asked to observe sneezing and coughing etiquette.

Entry to the care facility remains via the reception area only, and all visitors to the administration area and care facility were being asked to use the NZ Covid Tracer app. The app's QR code remained on display on external doors. All arrivals were being asked to sanitise their hands before and after their visits, and needed to wear masks, make a health declaration and have their temperature checked.

Visitors needed their own masks, along with any other items of personal protective equipment they would like to use.

The Village has resumed all organised events and services, such as podiatry, however. The day care programme and wellness activities, such as yoga and tai chi, have also resumed, as have group shopping trips. The hairdresser is able to schedule appointments freely, and is once again able to accept appointments with people from outside the Village.

External groups will not be able to book the social centre or enter the chapel until the alert level is reduced to zero.

"It remains only for us to say a massive thank you to our residents, their families, whānau and loved ones, our incredible staff and our amazing team of suppliers and supporters for everything they have all done to get us successfully to this point," Sumpter added.

"Together we will remain vigilant. We know that in care facilities outbreaks are particularly likely to happen where there are few or no protective measures in place to protect vulnerable residents and staff. Therefore we will do what we can to take care of the vulnerable people who call the Village their home, and, of course, our staff."