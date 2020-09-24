Diggers' Valley Rd resident Gary Little accepts that metal roads can be a challenge to maintain, and might not always meet the highest of standards, but the state of his road has him at his wits' end.

The Far North District Council had despatched a grader, and deposited a number of loads of "large gravel, rocks" in an attempt to rectify the problem of humps in the middle of what is effectively a single-lane road, but that didn't go anywhere near far enough.

"Some sections are now drivable, but require a very slow pace because of the likelihood of tyre damage due to the size of the rocks used," he said.

"Other sections do not have any gravel or rocks on the surface and are just bare clay, which is 'tyre-depth.' If we get wet weather the road could well be too slippery to retain traction on the uphill sections. There are about five such areas along a 1.5km stretch of road.

Advertisement

"Even in areas where rocks have been deposited, the central hump in the middle of the road is such that it can't be driven over, and the driving-line needs to be either far left, in the drain, or far right, hard up against fences."

The underbody of his car had been damaged, costing $229 for a new wiring guard so it could get a warrant of fitness.

Logging trucks had made the problem worse since SH1 through the Mangamuka Gorge was closed in July, he added.

Far North District Council infrastructure and assets manager Andy Finch said he had requested an update from the Northland Transport Alliance and ghe NZTA about what was to be done to provide an "appropriate service" whilst SH1 was closed, and was asking the NZTA to provide funding for road deterioration.