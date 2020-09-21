Friends of Rangikapiti chairman John Haines last week paid tribute to Anthea Goodwin, who died on Tuesday evening after falling from Mangonui's Waterfront Rd into the harbour (Elderly woman's death referred to coroner, September 17). She was 89.

Her nephew, who was with her, immediately went to her rescue, but efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.

"She was a remarkable woman, an ornithologist, photographer and conservationist who spent a lifetime caring for and working to make our planet a better place. She had a unique gift of relating positively to all people but particularly children and sharing her knowledge and love for nature with them," Haines said.

"In the Far North she was actively involved in the Whakaangi Trust, Friends of Rangikapiti Reserve, the Puketi Forest Trust, Project Island Song and The Shadehouse, in Kerikeri. Further afield she worked at the Auckland Museum, spent many hours at the Miranda Shorebird Trust, and took part in many environmental projects and expeditions.

Advertisement

"At Rangikapiti she initiated the planting of native trees; she saw a need and just got on with it," he said.

"By her example a seed was sown, and the potential for a diverse coastal forest was realised. A comprehensive tree planting programme is now in place, and she was always actively involved. Outside organised working bees, she spent hours in the reserve, weeding, nurturing plants and enjoying just being with nature."

She had begun her training as an ornithologist as a volunteer at Auckland Museum, and that had contributed to her love for the environment. She undertook numerous trips to the southern islands, and her photographic records from the 1983 Totorore expedition to southern Chile and the Antarctic islands were held in the National Library.

"Anthea, your life is an example to us all. You were humble and encouraging, and always happy to pass on your extensive knowledge," Haines added.

"Go well dear friend. You will be missed but never forgotten."

A memorial service for Anthea will be held at Rangikapiti, the date yet to be confirmed.