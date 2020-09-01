The Glass Packaging Forum was "disappointed but unsurprised" to see the Kiwi Bottle Drive attacking its record on improving glass recycling in New Zealand (Opposition to recycling aim deplored, Northland Age, September 1).

GPF scheme manager Dominic Salmon said there had been a 28 per cent increase in tonnage of container glass going to market, and a 58 per cent increase in glass tonnage recovered, since the forum was established in 2006.

"That's a massive improvement by anyone's measure," he said.

"As a voluntary organisation we have had limited access to verifiable data on glass to market. However, we have consistently used the methodology under which our scheme was accredited by the Ministry for the Environment, and as far as we're concerned, that graph is certainly going in the right direction."

The GPF supported improved data capture, and was currently looking at who it could work with to obtain a more robust data set that all interested parties could agree to refer to.

The Kiwi Bottle Drive was correct in claiming that the 73 per cent recovery rate included glass that went to alternative uses as well to bottle-to-bottle recycling. The main reasons why some glass could not be recycled back into bottles and jars were contamination due to glass being collected together with other recyclables, and inefficiencies in infrastructure.

"What we can measure we can change," Salmon said.

"Our focus has been on investment to improve the quality and quantity of glass collected."

Ninety-seven per cent of New Zealanders had access to kerbside recycling or drop-off facilities, and the GPF had been highly influential and effective in increasing the number of councils that were moving to glass-separate collection, and therefore reducing contamination.

"By our count the number of councils collecting glass separately has doubled, from 15 in 2016/17 to 32 in May this year," he said.

"In fact, we're delighted to see the release by the Ministry for the Environment of a report that recommends incentivising glass being collected separately at kerbside as one of four key recommendations. We see this as a vindication of our work in this area."

Investment by the GPF in practical infrastructure had also seen a marked reduction in South Island glass that was previously going to landfill.

"Our grant investment in a hub and spoke model has seen one processor alone increase the volume of glass they have sent to New Zealand's only glass manufacturer by 340 per cent over two calendar years. They are now able to take glass from additional local authorities that were previously sending their glass to landfill. This is big win for Mainlanders," he added.

Meanwhile, contrary to the Kiwi Bottle Drive's insinuation, the GPF was fully supportive of the Government requiring New Zealand to develop regulated product stewardship for glass. That would see the cost of improving environmental outcomes shifted from councils to the producers and consumers of a product, and all producers would be compelled to contribute.

What the most effective (and cost-effective) model of product stewardship was for New Zealand where 97 per cent of people already had access to kerbside recycling and drop-off centres needed further discussion, however.



***

Established in 2006, the Glass Packaging Forum is part of the Packaging Forum, which it says is dedicated to developing product stewardship across packaging materials and the packaging supply chain. The GPF meets its objectives through the management of its independent, accredited product stewardship scheme.

A primary function of the GPF is to ensure that as much waste container glass (bottles and jars) as possible is diverted from landfill.That is done through the provision of infrastructure to improve glass recovery and facilitate glass recycling, and through research of alternative uses for waste glass. These activities are supported by a comprehensive consumer awareness programme.

The GPF is funded through its membership via a voluntary levy related directly to the volume of glass each sells into the New Zealand market place.