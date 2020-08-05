Every one of Kaitaia's 2000 households in Kaitaia is about to receive a letter with a voucher that can be redeemed for up to five free, energy-efficient LED lightbulbs, designed to reduced power bills.

The give-away is a Salvation Army-Energy Efficiency Conservation Authority (EECA) trial, the vouchers being redeemable from August 17 to 22 at the Salvation Army office in Kaitaia.

Community Ministries director Jono Bell said any savings for people on low or fixed incomes would allow them to buy essentials that they might be missing out on.

"We notice people often don't replace blown bulbs because it's a way to save money," he said.

"Many homes are often cold during winter. We're hoping people will be keen to take part in the trial, and will end up saving money on their power bills as a result. We want everyone to be able to live in warm, welcoming homes that are as energy- and cost-efficient as possible. We're really keen to work with the EECA to see as many whānau in Kaitaia as possible take up this offer."

EECA chief executive Andrew Caseley said households would see immediate benefits from switching to LED lightbulbs.

"Quality LEDs use up to 85 per cent less electricity than traditional incandescent light bulbs, and they last a lot longer. Each LED that replaces an incandescent bulb can save up to $300 over its life," he said.

For the best results, he advised replacing old bulbs in high-use areas such as kitchens and living areas.