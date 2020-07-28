Speed limits will be reduced on stretches of two busy Far North highways on August 24.

The affected roads are State Highway 10, from Puketona Junction to Paihia, and State Highway 1 between Kawakawa and Moerewa, including the infamous Three Bridges at the northern entrance to Kawakawa.

Reductions on SH10 between Awanui and Taipā, which were also part of the proposal put out for consultation last year, won't proceed, but the NZ Transport Agency says it is still reviewing the limit on a shorter stretch of SH10 from Awanui to Kaingaroa.

The new limits are:

• 80km/h (down from 100km/h) on SH10/Puketona Rd from Puketona Junction to Paihia, except the built-up area around Haruru Falls where it will be 60km/h (down from 70km/h). The 60km/h limit will be extended to include the entrances to Wātea and Ash Grove housing developments, where the current limit is 100km/h.

• 80km/h (down from 100km/h) on SH1 from Kawakawa (including the Three Bridges) to Taumatamakuku Settlement.

• 50km/h (down from 70km/h) in Moerewa township, from east of Sir William Hale Cres to Leaity St.

The new speed limits on Puketona Rd will add about 12 seconds to journey times, while driving from Kawakawa to Moerewa will take about 18 seconds longer.

NZTA regional relationships manager Steve Mutton said the new limits would help prevent deaths and serious injuries. Fewer crashes would also mean fewer road closures, improving route reliability.

Mutton said there were 102 crashes on Puketona Rd, resulting in two deaths and 14 injuries, between 2009 and 2018.

During consultation, many people said the current limits were unsafe, especially around residential developments at Wātea and Ash Grove Circle in Haruru.

Between Moerewa and Kawakawa, two people had been killed and six seriously injured in 43 crashes between 2009-2018, Mutton said.

The new 80km/h limit will also apply to Kawakawa's Three Bridges, where Kawakawa Business Association, Te Mirumiru early childhood centre and the town's police advisory group had been lobbying for lower speeds for years.

The flood-prone, humped bridges are narrow with poor visibility and offer motorists little warning of the change to 50km/h as they enter the town.

Far North District councillor Kelly Stratford, who earlier described the bridges' current 100km/h limit as ''just ridiculous", said the new limits were a win for Kawakawa and Moerewa and were backed by most people she had spoken to.

She also welcomed the speed reduction at Wātea, where residents currently had limited visibility as they pulled out into 100km/h traffic.

For some, however, the reduction on the Three Bridges does not go far enough.

Business association chairman Malcolm Francis said NZTA had paid lip service to public concern, where its own studies of that stretch of highway put the current average speed at 74km/h. That equated to a combined speed of 148km/h in a head-on crash.

''So this doesn't change diddly-squat. People will go on losing their lives," he said.

Francis called for a 50km/h limit on the bridges, then 80km/h the rest of the way to Moerewa.

Northland MP Matt King welcomed the new limits, saying it appeared the NZTA had listened to the public. His constituents had told him they didn't want a speed limit reduction between Taipā and Awanui but they did want cuts at the Three Bridges and Haruru.

Staff at Radius Baycare rest home in Haruru had serious concerns about cars travelling past its entrance at 100km/h and wanted a 50km/h limit, but the new 60km/h limit was a major improvement, King said.

The NZTA will review state highway speed limits in the Whangārei and Kaipara districts next.

Speed limits on local roads across Northland roads are also under review by the three district councils as part of the nationwide Road to Zero safety programme.

So far the only area where a local review has been completed is Ōkaihau-Waipapa-Waimate North-Kaeo. While each road is considered separately, in general the new limits are 80km/h on sealed local roads and 60km/h on unsealed roads, down from the current 100km/h for both.