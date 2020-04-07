The Far North District Council's library doors are firmly shut for the duration of the Covid-19 lockdown, but books can still be borrowed by anyone who can access the internet.

General manager district services, Dean Myburgh, said a huge number of online resources, perfect for anyone living in lockdown, were available, including a wide range of eBooks and eAudiobooks online that could be read or listened to on computers or mobile devices.

"Don't let the fact that libraries are closed stop you from reading or learning new skills. We have a whole world of books and educational material accessible to members, and non-members, who can connect online," he said.

He suspected that many Far Northerners would be familiar with electronic books, even if they hadn't used them before, but some may not be aware that the Far North's libraries also provided online access to resources such as the Brigid Williams Books collection of Treaty of Waitangi eBooks, the Mango Languages suite, and Haynes automotive and lifestyle manuals.

"Now is the perfect time to learn that language, make a start on that long-delayed car project, or to dip your toes into the online world of eBooks," Dr Myburgh said.

Library staff were also excited about the genealogy site, for those who were keen to explore their ancestry.

Anyone who was not a current member of Far North Libraries can access online resources by joining as a digital-only member. Go to https://www.fndc.govt.nz/Libraries/Library-online-resources to find out how and to access the online resources. And anyone who needed help to access online resources was welcome to email elibrary@fndc.govt.nz, so a librarian could contact them.

Meanwhile, due to isolation requirements during the lockdown, library members who had books that were now overdue would not be charged late fees. Borrowers were asked to hold on to books or other materials, and to return them when the libraries reopened.