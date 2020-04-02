The inaugural Opera Picnic in the garden at Kerikeri's Flute Farm. was a "total success" according to organiser and host Clare Penny - "Perfect weather, a lovely crowd of people, delicious picnics and simply wonderful singing from our NZ Opera voices."
Thanks to the generous support of the Quail Ridge Country Club, Wing Tsun Universe and Karl Kneisel, the inaugural Opera Picnic raised $800 for the Kerikeri Gymnastics Club and the Northern Dance Academy.
"We also received lots of encouragement to do it again in March 2021, so we have pencilled in a date," Clare added.
