Ahipara Takiwā, the traditional kaitiaki of the environmental and cultural integrity of Te Rarawa's natural resources, has resolved to close more areas at Ahipara from access by four-wheel-drive vehicles and motorcycles, with some areas to be replanted in native species.

Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa chairman Haami Piripi said the Takiwā had addressed a number of issues, including the erection of pouwhenua and the active protection of fragile habitats over the last three years. Fencing off particular areas on the Tauroa Peninsular had already shown excellent results in terms of sand dune and native plant protection, and while some recreational users felt hard done by, the vast collective of opinion had been in favour of those protection measures.

"For this reason, the Ahipara Takiwā has decided to continue to pursue the objective of sand dune and dune lake preservation," Mr Piripi said.

"In the future, more areas will be closed off from four-wheel-drives and motorcycles. Some of these will be replanted in native species.

Advertisement

"In the context of responsible conservation management, this initiative is a cutting-edge programme that recognises the importance of indigenous interest and practices in the design of new and innovative paradigms for achieving environmental sustainability.

"Na reira, ma whero, ma mangu. Ka oti pai ai te mahi."