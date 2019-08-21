If there is one event the Mangonui Lions Club has become known for it is its Daffodil Day breakfast at the Coopers' Beach Bowling Club on the last Friday in August.

And they will be there again next week, serving their 'mega breakfast' in support of the national fundraising effort on behalf of the Cancer Society.

Last year around year 250 people were fed, with raffles, donations and a sausage sizzle boosting the total raised to more than $8000, and the club is hopeful of matching or bettering that this year.

The sausages will be sizzled at the Cooper's Beach shopping centre from 9am on Friday, while breakfast at the bowling club will run from 6am to 9am. And according to Mike Pooley it really will be "mega".

The menu will feature juice, cereals, fruit, sausages, savoury mince, bacon, scrambled eggs, hash browns, baked beans, toast, tea and coffee, all prepared in the bowling club's flash, recently renovated kitchen, with customers welcome to tuck into all they can eat, $20 per person, $10 for children up to 10.

Once again the food, venue and time will all be donated, Mike saying the Lions were very grateful to the local business community for its continued support.

To book a seat phone Mike on (09) 406-0170 or Kuki on (09) 406-0005.