Apology but no change to the law

Kaikohe taking a stand against sex selection abortion on the International Day of the Girl Child, with local Down syndrome advocate Hannah Harrington (centre). Photo / Debbie Beadle

An apology from the Chief Mediator of the New Zealand Human Rights Commission has been of little consolation to Kaikohe pastor Mike Shaw, who lodged a complaint against Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister of Justice Andrew Little, who is also the Minister in Charge of the Human Rights Commission, on April 4.

His complaint was over their introduction of the Abortion Legislation Amendment Bill, specifically that it discriminated against children based on their developmental age, and its subsequent passing into law.

Chief Mediator Peter Jackson apologised for the delay in responding to his complaint, saying the commission had been inundated with enquiries and complaints in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic since January, and had been unable to provide timely individual responses in all cases.

Mr Shaw was not prepared to forgive, however.

"The evidence is irrefutable," he said.

"Unborn children are human beings. Calling an abortion a health procedure treats them as if they were merely an appendix or a tonsil being removed."

He also argued that the Act discriminated against children based on gender and disability.

"Parliament had the opportunity, through the process of Supplementary Order Papers, to ban abortion based solely on sex selection or disability, but chose not to. This is blatant discrimination, and sends a bad message to our disabled community," he said.

The issue was not only a concern in New Zealand. The High Court in London was to hear a landmark case against the UK government over the country's discriminatory abortion legislation, which singled out babies with disabilities by allowing terminations right through to birth for conditions including Down syndrome, cleft lip and club foot. Shaw feared that a similar action could be taken in New Zealand.

Parliament had also had the opportunity to require doctors to provide life-saving procedures and help if a child was born alive via a failed abortion.

"In my view this is a violation of the fundamental right not to be deprived of life," he said.

"We also have a right not to be subjected to cruelty or torture. When Parliament voted against requiring painkillers in late term abortions it violated the right not to be tortured. Some of the abortion procedures are not quick, painless death."

Under New Zealand law a person also had a right not to be subjected to medical experiments without consent. However, aborted children were not considered human.

"They are 'foetal tissue'," he added.

"After a 'health procedure,' foetal tissue can be stored and used by clinics for any number of purposes, unless the mother does not consent. There is no protection under the Human Tissue Act.

"I have concerns that our government may be covering up the sale of tissue harvested from aborted children in New Zealand."