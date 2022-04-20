Air Force Heritage Flight of New Zealand flypast over Northland to commemorate ANZAC Day this year. Photo/ Supplied

The effects of Covid-19 have not spared Northland Anzac Day events this year, although a heritage plane flypast and a handful of events will still go ahead - including one raising funds to support Ukrainian families affected by the Russian invasion.

The Air Force Heritage Flight of New Zealand is recognising the importance of Northland on Anzac Day by conducting a series of flypasts with a Harvard ZK-ENB NZ1076 plane.

The Northland flypast will likely be the most accessible way to pause and reflect on Anzac Day this year, with the NZ1076 a nod to the historic contribution the plane has played in the New Zealand Defence Force.

Purchased new by the RNZAF in 1944, Northland has also played a significant part in New Zealand's Military Aviation Heritage, including the extensive facilities at RNZAF Station Waipapakauri.

Flight commander of the Air Force Heritage Flight, Squadron Leader Michael Williams, said while all events were eagerly awaited by the crews, Anzac Day had added significance because it represented a 'defining moment of New Zealand's military and national heritage'.

"It is a special privilege for the pilots – all serving members of the RNZAF - to be able to commemorate the event in machines as special as these," Williams said.

The Air Force Heritage Flight will pass Kaikohe at 10.27am, Kaitaia at 10.43am, Mangonui at 10.53am and Kerikeri at 11.07am, continuing south after lunch.

It will be flown by Squadron Leader Stu Anderson, with the flypasts to be conducted in accordance with Civil Aviation Rules and flown no lower than 1000 feet above the ground.

The planes are also highly weather-dependent, with a full list of the Northland flypast schedule listed below and updates to be found on the Air Force Heritage Flight of New Zealand Facebook page.

In terms of on the ground events, Pāmapūria School was ahead of schedule this year, with its annual Anzac Day commemoration service held on the last day of term 2 last Thursday.

Veterans Dave Russell, Neil Thompson, Keith Tahu (also a former student) and Richie Taaffe attended the event alongside their partners, students, staff and a handful of community members for the midday service and lunch.

Veteran Keith Tahu speaks, while Richie Taafe, Neil Thompson, Dave Russell, Jillaine Neho and Kath Russell listen at Pāmapūria School. Photo/ Cheryl Bamber.

Tumuaki/principal Cheryl Bamber said attendance numbers were lower than usual due to fear associated with Covid-19, but all felt proud of the tamaraki who conducted the service.

"We were so very proud of our students, who participated with mana and integrity at our service," Bamber said.

Pāmapūria School has been holding an Anzac Commemoration Service for around the past 6-7 years.

"We feel it's extremely important to honour, value and celebrate all of our servicemen and servicewomen as well as their whānau," Bamber said.

Pāmapūria School's ANZAC service participants with Manasseh Mane (Head Boy), Principal Cheryl Bamber and Gloria Seddon (ex-teacher) and Nerys Williams. Photo/Supplied

"This is even more important now with the inclusion of Aotearoa history into our curriculum.

"It's crucial for our tamariki to develop an understanding about what Anzac means, the sacrifices people went through and the camaraderie, trust and integrity amongst New Zealanders and Australians."

All of the veterans spoke, Jillaine Neho read out some facts supplied by Richie Taaffe, and Micaela Travers came to teach tamariki how to stand guard at the cenotaph and how to raise and lower the flag (colour party).

Kaitaia Events

On Anzac Day itself in Kaitaia, the Te Hiku Community Board sent out a statement last week saying its annual Anzac Day civic ceremony at Te Ahu would regretfully not go ahead this year.

Board chairwoman Adele Gardner said the announcement of a move to the orange traffic light setting came too late for the event to be organised.

President of the Far North Kaitaia RSA, Colin (Toss) Kitchen, advised the RSA would be holding the town's only event - a dawn parade at Remembrance Park (opposite the RSA) on Matthews Ave, starting at 6am.

"I would like to sincerely welcome all members of the Kaitaia Community and surrounding districts to attend," he said.

Karikari Peninsular

At Karikari Peninsular, the public is welcome to join the Anzac Day Commemoration at Karikari Community Hall on April 25 at 11am.

Guests are asked to bring a plate of finger food to share, with any returned servicemen or women wanting to take part in the proceedings to contact Bertha on 09 4067333.

Mangonui

The Mangonui Lions Club is organising an Anzac service for 11am on April 25. The club has planned for a parade to assemble at the Mangonui Memorial Hall, which will then march to the War Memorial on Waterfront Drive, where the actual service will take place.

Ohaeawai

Ohaeawai's Parawhenua Marae will host an Anzac Day dawn service, where people are asked to gather from 5am for a 5.30am start. The service will focus on the marae's roll of honour, paying homage to each service person and to their descendants. Anyone feeling unwell or in contact with positive Covid-19 cases is asked to remain at home and instead join the service virtually via the marae Facebook page.

Paihia

The Paihia Club will hold a dawn service on Anzac Day, with assembly beginning at 5.30am, for a 6am fall in and march off. This will be followed by a service and koha breakfast. Bay of Islands Rotary is cooking breakfast and raising funds for shelter boxes to send to Ukraine. The shelter boxes contain a tent, bedding, food and other essentials to get a family of four through a month. Each box costs $1500.

Air Force Heritage Flypast

The full Northland Harvard itinerary is as follows:

0930 NZWP

0932 Huapai (SH16)

0933 Waimauku (SH16)

0936 Helensville (Town Centre SH16)

0938 Kaukapakapa (SH16)

0942 Shelly Beach (Waterfront)

0951 Wellsford (Town Centre SH1)

0955 Kaiwaka (Town Centre SH1)

0958 Maungaturoto (Cnr. SH12 and Gorge Rd)

1011 Dargaville (Town Centre Victoria St)

1027 Kaikohe (Lindvart Park)

1029 Okaihau (Town Centre SH1)

1043 Kaitaia (Commerce St)

1046 Waipapakauri (SH1)

1053 Mangonui (Waterfront Road)

1058 Taupo Bay (Taupo Bay Waterfront)

1107 Kerikeri (Kerikeri Domain and Pavillion)

1110 Kerikeri Airfield - Land and refuel (lunch!) at Kerikeri Airfield

1330 Kerikeri Airfield

1333 Haruru (SH11)

1335 Paihia (Waterfront SH11)

1336 Russell (Russell Wharf)

1340 Kawakawa (Town Centre SH1)

1342 Moerewa (SH1)

1351 Hikurangi (Hikurangi Sports Park)

1355 Whangarei (Town Basin Marina) and continuing south.