Another round of Kai Ora funding

Te Kōhanga ki Ngāraratunua is now harvesting its 'food forest,' established in 2019 with Kai Ora funding. Photo / supplied

Applications for funding aimed at helping Northland whānau and communities to access healthy food have opened.

The Kai Ora fund offers grants of up to $5000 to community groups, social enterprises and small businesses in support of initiatives and projects that will create accessible, affordable, healthy food supplies anywhere in Northland.

The fund, established in 2015 as a collaborative partnership between Mahitahi Hauora, the Far North District Council, the Whangārei District Council, the Northland District Health Board, Te Puni Kōkiri, the Kaipara District Council, Northland Inc, the Ministry of Social Development and Foundation North, has so far supported more than 130 projects with around $426,000, targeting communities where it's hard to find nourishing, local, affordable food.

"We've seen some fantastic projects developed with the help of Kai Ora funding over the years, and we know that this year will be no exception," Mahitahi Hauora wellbeing health promotion co-ordinator (Kai Ora) Daniela Johnson said last week.

"It is great to see the progress of past projects. This year, after a year of planning and organising, Te Kōhanga ki Ngāraratunua is finally harvesting the rewards from their hard work after receiving funding in 2019. Led by Mere Malcolm, the whānau have created a food forest using both mātauranga Māori and syntropic planting methods to help support the whānau and local hapū. The garden spans 200 square metres with more than 1000 plants."

"Installing this living syntropic maara kai on our papakainga whenua has strengthened us as a whānau, honouring our ancestors gone before us and planning for generations to come," Sean Malcolm, one of the instigators of the garden, said.

"The garden is empowering people back into purpose and passion, and is a space of knowledge and change that respects the water, air, soil and community long into the future."

Support from Kai Ora had been a step in enabling the project to progress.

Meanwhile Johnson was expecting a lot of interest in the fund this year, as communities reflected on life during Covid.

"Lockdown helped many people realise the importance of being able to access healthy food, and many have embraced gardening," she said.

"People also saw the importance of supporting local businesses and community projects so our communities are resilient and thrive. These are things the Kai Ora Fund is aiming to support and promote."

Successful applicants would receive $5000 to support their mahi, and the opportunity to connect with and receive support from the partner organisations and other Kai Ora projects.

"A key part of Kai Ora is working together. That includes the partner organisations that fund the programme, the projects past and present that are funded, and networks and connections developed during the year," she added.

"Groups that receive funding attend a Kai Ora workshop, to network with others, and are invited to participate in learning and supportive events during the year."

Applications close on March 24. For more information go to https://www.mahitahihauora.co.nz/Kai-Ora-Fund), or call Daniela Johnson on (09) 438-1015 or (021) 837-717.