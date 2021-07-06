Another round of Biodiversity Awards

Entries for this year's Biosecurity Awards have opened, and Biodiversity New Zealand is hoping that nominees will once again reflect all sorts of efforts to protect the environment.

In the past entries had ranged from a dairy company that established a farming excellence programme for biosecurity to a group of young volunteers stamping out catfish, Penny Nelson said.

"It takes all of us to protect what we've got," she added.

"Over the past few years, through these awards, we have learnt about the incredible and innovative ways New Zealanders contribute to protecting our biosecurity system."

Entry was open to all organisations, volunteers, businesses, iwi, hapū, government agencies and tamariki who contributed to biosecurity in bush, the oceans and waterways, and in backyards.

"Sometimes people don't realise the work they are doing is helping to protect Aotearoa, whether that be trapping pests, weed control in our rivers or killing catfish. Every little bit helps to maintain Aotearoa's enviable status of being free from many of the most significant pests and diseases that could impact our way of life," Nelson said.

"Safe-guarding our taonga and ensuring New Zealand's biosecurity system remains resilient, effective and world-leading is everyone's responsibility. We want to celebrate the people who do it, day in and day out."

Awards would be presented in eight categories - community, Māori, industry, kura/school, local and central government, bioprotection science, innovation, emerging leader and the Minister's award (the last two are both open to nominations), and a supreme award.

Entries close on July 31. For more information go to: www.thisisus.nz/biosecurity-awards