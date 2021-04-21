Chris Leitch says the need for charity hospitals is an "absolute disgrace." Photo / NZ Herald

HEADLINE: A public health system in crisis

Responsibility for the greatest health crisis the country has faced since tuberculosis was a major killer of Pākeha New Zealanders, accounting for 10 per cent of all deaths in the late 19th Century, can be laid firmly at the revolving door of continual changes to the administration of the health system.

Back then Māori were even more vulnerable, with their tuberculosis death rates around ten times those of non-Māori by the 1930s. Re-arranging the deckchairs on the Titanic, as proposed by the Simpson report, will not change those relative inequities of outcome that remain today, or provide more resources to alleviate the critical state of the country's emergency departments.

Cutting district health boards from 20 to eight will not reduce waiting lists for hip and knee surgery, colonoscopy, cancer treatment or a host of other serious health issues, or operations being cancelled at an increasing rate.

Setting up and funding another health bureaucracy will not fix the issues with hospitals being short-staffed, under-resourced, the staff on duty being overworked and stressed, and the crisis in mental health growing like a tidal wave.

Shifting highly paid managers and accountants from one well paid management position to an even better paid one won't disguise the absolute disgrace of a system where a charity hospital in Christchurch provides operations for people who can't get one in the public system, a charity is setting up a cancer centre so that patients can get proper cancer treatment in Southland, and where a private developer is funding and building a new children's hospital in Wellington.

Another weighty and expensive report won't stop resources being taken away from hospitals through the stupidity of health boards being required to pay a capital charge to the government for the land and buildings hospitals occupy.

Green Lane hospital didn't become an internationally recognised cardiothoracic surgical centre and conduct the first open-heart surgery and the first heart transplant because surgeons Douglas Robb and Brian Barratt-Boyes got there through a structural revamp of hospital administration.

The existing health boards should be provided with the funding they need and left to get on with focusing their attention on how to deliver high-quality health services for the people in their area, not how they're going to fit staff into new offices, design new logos, get new stationery and repaint vehicles. The funding to deliver vastly improved healthcare could be sourced from some of the $100 billion the Reserve Bank is currently creating, and would not need to cost taxpayers a single additional dollar.

Chris Leitch

Leader, Social Credit

An abject failure

Police Minister Poto Williams has once again stated that the Iwi Community Panels are a success because the referrals resulted in a 22.5 per cent reduction in harm caused by reoffending. What she is failing to mention is that almost 75 per cent of people who go through these panels go on to commit further crime.

An almost 75 per cent reoffending rate in any system is an abject failure, and by attempting to hide behind some 'bottom of the barrel' statistic like 'reoffending harm' is disingenuous at best.

That's three-quarters of all offenders who go through this system go straight back out on to the street and commit more crime.

What makes this worse is the revelation that now more and more serious offenders are being sent to these iwi panels for offending such as assaulting police officers and firearms offences. The whole 'alternative justice' panel concept was based on very low-level offenders who could be dealt with without clogging up the court system. But this has morphed under this government to start including far more serious offences, all the while knowing that the reoffending rate from these panels is getting out of control.

This is what happens when ideology and rhetoric sound good on paper until it hits the real world. These panels aren't working, and these offenders are laughing all the way out the door – to commit more crime.

If the panels were measured on reoffending rate, as the normal court system is, they would be shut down as of yesterday.

Darroch Ball

Sensible Sentencing Trust

Trash talk

Your newspaper did its readers no favour on April 20 by prominently featuring Shaun Clarke and James Renwick spouting garbage.

Shaun Clarke, highly paid by Far North ratepayers, is reported as braying: "Māori have been treated like crap for 175 years." Would it be too much to ask Mr Clarke to provide some specifics? Yes, it would, because he would not be able to do so.

And, like another in Far North local politics, Penny Smart, he would not respond to such a request.

Although your readers can vote Smart out, it looks like they're stuck with Clarke.

James Renwick, also well paid with public money, continues to spout his global warming alarmist garbage. One might think that someone who has been publicly outed as a professor of politics, not a professor of science, would be inclined to retreat from public gaze, but when you've got the feminist media on your side, you can be very bold.

I have to wonder how much carbon was emitted, directly and indirectly, in the manufacture and sale of his earrings.

Leo Leitch

Benneydale

Rock star

There was a report on the news that Mt Rushmore is closed because of storm worries, but is that the truth? Was it in fact closed so that engineers and hairdressers could examine the mountain and work out how to create a realistic copy of ex-President Trump's hair style out of solid rock?

Maybe they could just use whatever technology that created the original hair.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne

Shifting the problem

Today's health review announcement from the government has failed to address the real issues facing New Zealanders. Amalgamating the DHBs into one organisation is a positive step forward, but all the government is doing is shifting the issues of 20 DHBs to one organisation. We needed to address the real issues in the system, not just shift them around.

The government had a huge opportunity today. But none of the changes will lead to reducing waiting lists, improve maintenance of our buildings and assets, or upgrade our ICT systems.

These are the real issues facing the health system, not the Treaty of Waitangi. A separate Māori Health Authority will only prove to be divisive. ACT believes that diversity should be addressed when we deliver health care.

We have more than two races in New Zealand. What about the health needs of Chinese and Indian New Zealanders?

ACT would publicly subsidise more of the common elective surgeries in private hospitals through competitive tender; establish Mental Health and Addiction New Zealand (MHANZ), a stand alone agency on a national scale, empowering patients to choose between a range of providers, rather than simply accepting what their DHB offers; use lease back arrangements to get hospitals built with private capital, as the public system has proven inadequate at maintaining its buildings.

There was a real opportunity here to do the right thing for our communities. Instead we have just shifted the problems from the regions to Wellington, which will not improve the lives of New Zealanders.

And pharmaceutical funding was totally absent from today's health review. That's about where it is in this government's priorities.

The government will, of course, point to the Pharmac review announced earlier this year. The fact that that review explicitly excludes funding considerations, and is taking place in cold isolation from health reforms, shows how disingenuous this government's approach to pharmaceuticals really is.

Pharmaceuticals are developing rapidly, and have the potential to save the rest of the system big dollars. For example, funding Stelara could save multiple operations to remove Crohn's suffers' intestines. It makes no sense to consider healthcare and pharmaceutical funding separately.

The big opportunity today was to start considering pharmaceutical and healthcare funding as one so that new advances in pharmaceuticals can be used to save money and improve people's lives. Instead, pharmaceutical funding stays in the naughty corner, isolated from the rest of the system in its own funding-proof review.

ACT would implement a full review of Pharmac that includes funding. It is a shame the government missed that opportunity today.

Brooke van Velden

Act MP

Blathering on

Blather sounds best with a Scottish accent, from the land of its origin.

Politicians are experts at blather. Some use it so much they almost believe some of it themselves. There is dumb blather, spouted by people who don't know the facts of the subject they are on about. There is the blather of people who really think they are right,but are not. Then there is the bad blather of trouble makers and liars who know they are wrong and not speaking the truth.

It's everywhere folks. In the education world, at sea, up mountains, streets, shops, marae and pub. It's in books, on television and computers.

During the 1860s Land Wars I had a great-grandfather who employed Māori, forming roads and making bridges, and they got on kapai. Part of a South Island tribe who had survived a mauling from northern tribes.

Having memories from depression days through WW2 and post-war ups and downs to today's non-Christian Parliament, I try to avoid blather, but then again I'm human eh? Did I tell you about the huge snapper Ross Forbes and I caught that fed both families? Fact but worth a bit of blather.

Keep blather out of New Zealand. History though!

Sam McHarg

Kerikeri

Talk but no walk

Some interesting discussions last week on border/security guards.

Regular Covid testing is the responsibility of the individual worker, the employer, and last but not least the government, and must form part of any employment contract. Any testing breach that is the individuals fault, then he/she is dismissed. Lives are at risk. So say the politicians, but they don't walk the talk, it seems.

Robust checks and balances need to be put in place. How hard is it to test and record the test results, then notify the employer, and also place info on a master list with the government to check off? This lot of fiscal fools have already splurged up to $200 billion, and as this testing cost is comparatively minimal, why are they failing with this critical aspect?

Surely, when someone reports for work the supervisor must check the compliance testing list on the workplace computer, and then, if okay, allow the employee to proceed to work. This is all record keeping 101 stuff that most of us could do in our sleep. Just give some of us the chance and we will prove it.

I cannot ascertain how many security workers there are but I got a figure of 700 from somewhere, but then another figure floating around was in the thousands.

The government Covid hierarchy seems to be as follows: Politicians - PM Ardern DPM Robertson, Health Minister Hipkins. Bureaucrats and officials (managed isolation and quarantine) - Brigadier Bliss (Army), Megan Main (MBIE). Medical - Dr Ashley Bloomfield (Director-General of Health).

Whenever this lot of wannabes are interviewed about something that has gone wrong they come across like possums in the car headlights, knee-jerking and throwing hospital passes willy nilly to deflect the blame when the buck actually stops with them as the response leaders.

Still, with Labour's inane political track record, why should that surprise anyone? Just show us one thing the government has got right in the last four years.

I am listening, with bated breath, because in my opinion this lot could not organise a party in a brewery. Good luck in dealing with or getting any joy out of this bunch of losers on anything that matters.

Rob Paterson

Tauranga

Referendum reflections

As we reflect on the cannabis referendum, in light of Health Minister Andrew Little's comments that with such a close result New Zealand is not ready for drug law reform, we start considering the bigger picture of Labour's intentions.

Organisations such as the Public Health Association, Mental Health Foundation and Medical Association have written an open letter asking for drug use to be treated as a health issue, not a criminal one. The letter should have been written prior to the referendum.

We say we were unprepared for NZTA advertisements to so blatantly target the referendum, as these types of actions from a government agency to influence an election took us by surprise and left us reeling. If this is to be the way elections will be run in the future, then we have gone down a dangerous path.

Winston Peters demanded a referendum on cannabis law reform, and we were told it would be non-binding. The polls were showing that most people understood the harms of cannabis prohibition, and reached over 70 per cent in favour of cannabis law reform. Enter the NZTA, which obviously had deep pockets, filled by taxpayers' money, with their bombardment of drug advertisements for the months prior to the election. We could be forgiven for wondering if the government was disingenuous in even considering a referendum. We could also be forgiven for wondering if, had the referendum given a majority approval for cannabis law reform, it was non-binding and would not have gone ahead anyway.

The bombardment of advertisements by a government agency on a referendum must surely be seen as anti-democratic. We think of countries where they, too, have suffered from political interference in elections, with some leaders around the world not actually having a mandate to govern, and wonder whether we can compare them with this questionable interference.

When Herman Goering was testifying at the Nuremberg Court of Appeals, he was asked how he got the German people to accept all this. His response: "It was very simple... If you manage to find a way to scare people, you can make them do what you want."

We know those ads frightened people, thinking people would be smoking bongs whilst driving, yet almost 50 per cent was still achieved.

Whether or not we have drawn the wrong conclusions on government's intent, because its own agency appears to have sabotaged the referendum, we believe it must now show good faith and re-legalise cannabis.

Beverley Aldridge

Kathleen Pattinson

Seniors' Voice

About 75 years ago, Herman Goering, Adolf Hitler's lieutenant, who testified at the Court of Appeals in Nürnberg, was asked: How did you get the German people to accept all this? He replied:

"′ It was very simple. It has nothing to do with Nazism, it has something to do with humans. You can do it in a Nazi, socialist, communist regime, in a monarchy and even in a democracy. The only thing that needs to be done to enslave people is to scare them. If you manage to find a way to scare people, you can make them do what you want."

Cat's out

I guess there have been a few people who have been thinking that our government's Covid impositions have been prompted by medical science, not political ideology. Well, 1·4 million people voted for Jacinda Ardern last year.

But the emergence of global warming super-alarmist Greta Thunberg, now chastising authorities in regard to not getting Covid-19 vaccinations done, has let the cat out of the bag.

Global warming, Covid pandemic, it's all the same game to Greta et al. It's all left wing politics, isn't it?

Leo Leitch

Benneydale

Harry's field

It appears ex-Prince Harry will be working for the Aspen Institute as one of 15 people looking for ways of resolving fake news and media misreporting, an area that he has some familiarity with. The members will be journalists, politicians, professors and philanthropists, and Harry, as it is not too easy to classify him amongst those options.

As they are only spending six months at the issue it is unlikely they can find a solution to one of the most difficult problems in the modern world. It's also odd to see a 'victim' trying to prevent the 'crime,' since it may be damaging to their mental health.

I am afraid that fake news will be around for as long as people need to put out their views, especially views that are not accurate or not accepted by the majority of people. It would seem that politicians may be one of the greatest sources and victims of fake news.

Remember, being honest is easier. You don't have to try to remember your story.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne