A new Justice of the Peace for Te Hiku

Mercia Smith JP (left), Tom Allan JP, Reuben Murray, Errol Murray, Victoria Mewlett, Max Mewlett, and Mani Ihaka JP. Photo / Supplied

A new Justice of the Peace was sworn in at the Kaitaia District Court last week.

Errol Reuben Murray took the oaths of office on August 3 in front of Judge Michelle Howard-Sager and in the company of proud parents and fellow justices.

The first appointment of a JP in New Zealand was in 1814, and in accepting and holding office, they are expected to understand the position is not an "honour", but one involving serious duties and responsibilities.

JPs also have the important responsibility of assisting in preserving the rule of law in this country.

Mr Murray has strong links to Te Aupouri, Ngati Kuri, Ngai Takoto, Ngati Kahu and Ngapuhi, and is well known in the Far North where he works as general manager for health provider, Whakawhiti Ora Pai.

The new JP is a member of many local committees and has a special affinity with youth-related matters and has worked tirelessly for the betterment of his people and for anyone he may be able to assist.

Mr Murray thanked his wife Angie for her support, as well as fellow JP Mercia Smith, who encouraged him to consider taking up the role.

He will be an asset to the community in which he lives and serves, and his commitment to his work now and into the future is indisputable.

To find a JP in your area, go to www.justiceofthepeace.org.nz

JPs: A brief history

• Governor Macquarie of NSW appointed the missionary Thomas Kendall as a JP "in the Bay of Islands in New Zealand and throughout the islands of New Zealand and those immediately contiguous thereto".

• In 1840, after New Zealand became a British colony, the first regular appointments of JPs were made. The Royal Charter of 1840, which constituted New Zealand as a separate colony, required the government to include in the Legislative Council three senior Justices of the Peace.

• It is said in the early days of colonisation, JPs were considered to be in some measure the representatives of the settlers and in some districts, JPs identified themselves with the popular agitation for self-government

• These conditions have long since passed and the functions of modern JPs in New Zealand are more limited than former times.

• In exercising the powers conferred by the appointment, JPs may affect the fundamental freedoms and rights of a citizen