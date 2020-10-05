The final of the Centre Mixed Pairs was played at the Kensington greens last Wednesday between Garry and Barbara Seddon, newcomers to the Centre who have joined the Kensington Club this season and Centre stalwarts Ian Bowick (Onerahi) and Ann Muir (Kensington).

This was a great match to watch and, after six ends, the score was five all, both teams scored three shots on the eighth and ninth ends to keep the scores close.

Two shots on the 10th and a four on the 11th then gave the break in the match to the Seddon combination and gave them a six-shot lead. The composite combination had a chase on their hands and although they scored one and then two shots on the last, it was not sufficient to make an extra end and the match belonged to the Seddon

combination, 15-12.

This saw them take their first Centre title in their first Northland Centre event and we will probably see more of these two as the season unfolds.

Advertisement

Congratulations to all four players on reaching the final. Thanks also to the Onerahi, Ngunguru, Hikurangi and Kensington clubs who hosted this event.

Entries close on Thursday for the Centre Open Pairs, to be played at Mangawhai, Leigh and Maungaturoto greens on Saturday and Sunday, October 17-18. Please enter on our website, email or by entry form in the Centre handbook. No phone entries are accepted.

Entries are also being received for the Centre Open Singles, and Centre Junior (1-5 year) Pairs.

Clubs are also reminded that entries can also be forwarded for the Bowls3Five Wednesday night Mixed triples and the Interclub Sevens for men and women. Entry forms for these events have already been sent to all clubs.

Club programmes for the week are:

Today: Waipu Women's Pairs.

Tomorrow: Mangawhai MX Triples; Maungatapere AC Triples.

Thursday: Whangārei AC Single entry tournament, 5.30 pm.