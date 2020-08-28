

Bowls Northland's prizegiving and annual awards will precede the official opening of the 2020-21 season on Sunday.

Under Covid-19 alert level 2 conditions, this event will be held at the Kensington Bowling Club and starts with a mini-tournament (AC fours) with play starting at 9.30am.

Please report at 9am, it is mufti dress with bowling shoes and entry is free. We have one vacancy. Entries are being accepted by events manager (myself) - phone: 027 329 8011.

Please bring your own lunch as under level 2 conditions, lunches will not be available.

The centre 2019-20 prizegiving will commence at 1pm. This will be followed by the official opening of the 2020-21 season. Under alert level 2 restrictions, no afternoon tea will be available.

If you are a prize winner, we would like to see you attend. Centre handbooks for the new season will be available on Sunday.

The first centre event of the new season will be a club pennants event. This year, the play will be men's and women's triples on September 12-13 with entries closing on September 7. Entry forms have been sent to all clubs.

A reminder to clubs and players that all participants must be full-paying financial members of clubs.

The centre mixed pairs will be played on September 19-20. Entries close on September 10 and partners may combine from different Northland centre clubs to play in this event.

The format is 2x4x2 pairs. Entries accepted by the centre website, email or entry form in the centre handbook.

The Northland high-performance panel is also seeking interest from bowlers to become Northland centre representatives. Teams to represent Northland will be selected for men and women in the 1-5 year category, and premier one and two divisions.

If you would like to be considered, please contact your club coaches or secretary who will be able to assist in your nomination.

Congratulations to all those players and clubs who will be receiving prizes and awards this weekend.