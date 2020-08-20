Northland teenage table tennis sensation Takaimaania Ngata-Henare is in the medals once again after claiming four first place finishes at a South Island competition this month.

The 14-year-old Huanui College student won the women's open singles, open doubles, under-21 singles and under-18 singles, along with a third place finish in the under-18 doubles, at the Trust Aoraki South Island Championships in Timaru from August 10-12.

The Huanui College student has been a prodigy in the game for a number of years. Photo / File

Her success comes after a five-medal haul at the North Island Championships in Lower Hutt in July. Ngata-Henare, coached by Kevin Schick, won the women's under-15 doubles and under-21 singles, was second in the under-15 singles and under-18 singles, and third in the open singles.

The results took Ngata-Henare to eighth on New Zealand's table tennis rankings for women. She was also ranked 52nd in female cadet (under-15) singles players globally.