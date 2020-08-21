

The winter programmes for most clubs are now coming to a close and with wet weather and Covid-19 restrictions, some have had a bigger problem than others. Don't forget to investigate whether your club is eligible for some financial assistance from the sport assistance fund.

The centre prize-giving, annual awards, and opening of the new 2020-21 season are scheduled for Sunday, August 30. Currently, a mini tournament will be played starting at 9.30am.

It is proposed this will be followed by the presentation of awards at 1pm. At the completion of this prestigious event, the opening of the new season will be held followed by afternoon tea.

The mini tournament is free to enter: mufti attire with bowling shoes. Entries should be made to events manager Gwen Lawson. We still have a couple of vacancies. It will be played at Kensington Bowling Club on their new artificial green, any combination fours.

The new season will start off with the centre pennants on September 12-13. This year the event will be played as triples for men and women. Clubs are reminded that entries close on September 3.

This event has been reduced from fours to allow for any changes that may be required because of Covid-19 to be included. You can enter teams by the centre website, email or entry form which will be forwarded to all clubs direct.

This event will be followed by the centre open mixed pairs event on September 19-20. Entry is open to Northland centre full playing members only and two clubs may combine if you wish.