

The Champion of Champions singles will be played today at Kensington Bowling Club.

Latest reporting time is 8.30am and play starts at 9am.

Clubs entered are:

Men: Maungaturoto, Dargaville, Kensington, Arapohue, Onerahi, Hikurangi, Mt Manaia, One Tree Point, Ruawai, Ngunguru. Whangārei and Mangawhai have byes and are to report at 10.15am.

Women: Onerahi and Waipū play at 9am, please report by 8:30am. Dargaville, Hikurangi, Kamo, Kensington, Mangawhai, Maungaturoto, One Tree Point all have byes and should report by 10:15am.

Kamo and Mamaranui have withdrawn from the men's event due to illness. Onerahi and Hikurangi should therefore report by 10.15am. Please ensure that your representative is notified.

Conditions of play remain the same as previously advised. Please ensure that you all provide a marker.

The Northland Umpires Association is holding its annual meeting at Bowls Whangārei on Friday, July 24, at 9.30am.

The Northland Centre annual meeting will be held on August 2 at 1.30pm. Clubs, please ensure that your club delegate's name is forwarded to the centre manager.

Clubs are also reminded that their page for the centre handbook for 2020-21 should be forwarded to the events manager on or before July 25.

The Northland Centre prizegiving and awards will be held at Kensington Bowling Club on Sunday, August 30. A new format has been arranged for this year.

A mini-tournament will be played starting at 9.30am.

This is an any combination fours tournament with free entry. Playing uniform is mufti with bowling shoes.

Two games will be followed by a lunch break and the prizegiving will start at 1pm.

Anyone wanting to enter a team please email gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz.

The prizegiving will be followed by the opening of the 2020-21 season. Make this a social occasion and enter the event.